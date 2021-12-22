Arsenal ready to battle Liverpool after striker move gets explicit green light

Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham have been told what they wanted to hear after the agent of Jonathan David revealed his client will soon be on the move.

The Canadian hotshot, 21, helped upset the odds as Lille beat PSG to the Ligue 1 crown last year. He picked up where he left off last season, notching 15 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign. 11 of those have come in the league where he is currently the leading scorer.

David’s rapid rise has predictably caught the eye of Europe’s leading lights. From an English perspective, Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked.

David Moyes’ West Ham are also an admirer. Providing stiff competition for Michail Antonio is a must if the Hammers are to continue challenging in Europe and for Champions League qualification.

David’s current contract with Lille does not expire until 2025. As such, and with his upward trajectory in mind, a hefty price tag of anywhere between €35m-€50m has been touted.

But speaking to Radio Canada, David’s agent, Nick Mavromaras, has now put the Jonathan David suitors on high alert.

Jonathan David agent sets tongues wagging

Mavromaras outright stated this will be David’s “last season” at Lille. Furthermore, he claimed the Premier League is a “great option” for the Canadian marksman.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille,” said Mavromaras. “But it will be his last season there for several reasons.

“I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he likes Spain a lot too because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players.

“These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded. You never know, with Paris Saint-Germain or the big Italian clubs.

“It’s normal that all these big clubs are interested in the top scorer in Ligue 1. But I can tell you that today, there is no official offer.”

Arsenal, Liverpool target finally makes up mind

Meanwhile, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has finally reached a decision on his future following months on speculation over a potential exit at the Spanish giants.

England’s elite had all been chasing soon-to-be free agent Dembele over the last few months. Liverpool’s interest made the most sense with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane facing up to a month away on AFCON duty. Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been touted as potential suitors in recent weeks.

However, Barcelona’s intention was to always tie down Dembele to a new deal. Now it seems Xavi’s persistent attempts to convince Dembele have finally paid off.

As per Footmercato via Sport, Dembele is ready to commit to a new two-year deal that will keep him at Barca until 2024.

He is likely to sign for a salary less than the one he penned when first arriving from Borussia Dortmund. That is in keeping with several other Barcelona stars and amid their financial struggles.

All said and done, he’s now likely to be given a leading role in Xavi’s side. Furthermore, he will likely get the opportunity to undergo a salary review again in the future if he performs well.

