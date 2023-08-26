Arsenal lock on to transfer of defensive star that Liverpool boss Klopp loves; Edu learns price needed for late window raid

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a late transfer window approach to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs, with Gunners sporting director Edu learning the fee needed to bring to Emirates Stadium the long-term Jurgen Klopp target.

The Gunners have invested heavily this summer, backing Mikel Arteta with four new players that have cost a combined £210m. And while Declan Rice, in particular, has already made his impact at Emirates Stadium, the chances of one of the others doing the same now looks bleak to say the least.

That’s after the unfortunate Jurrien Timber suffered a serious ACL injury on debut for Arsenal at home to Nottingham Forest. The Dutchman, a £38m signing from Ajax, now looks likely to miss the rest of the season as a result.

Having seen Timber’s season likely to be ended after just 50 minutes, it leaves Arteta’s defensive plans for the season in a little bit of disarray. Timber, who can play across the backline, was likely to be used in an inverted full-back role, much the same as how Oleksandr Zinchenko has done since his switch to Arsenal last summer.

However, his first-choice position is at centre-half and perhaps that is where Arsenal will miss his qualities most this season.

Much of the focus at Arsenal this week is likely to focus on players departures. To that end, Kieran Tierney is close to signing for Real Sociedad on a season’s loan.

Furthermore, a hefty package has been agreed with AS Monaco over the sale of Folarin Balogun, that leaves Arsenal laughing all the way to the bank.

As a result, funds could be made available for Arsenal to bring in one more big signing of their own before the window shuts.

Arsenal ready to move for Perr Schuurs

Now according to Torino Granata, Arsenal are in contact with Torino over a late-window raid for Schuurs.

The Dutchman is no stranger to interest from the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool long-time admirers of the Dutchman. Indeed, had Liverpool’s plans not been so fully focused by their midfield needs, it’s felt a move for Schuurs would have materialised this summer.

However, despite Klopp’s apparent admiration for the 23-year-old, Schuurs – who has also found himself linked with moves to Crystal Palace and Newcastle this summer – remains on Torino’s books.

That situation, though, has seemingly opened the door for Arsenal to make his approach for Schuurs this week. And Torino Granata reports that Gunners sporting director Edu has learned a possible deal for the player will set Arsenal back €40m (£34.4m).

Conveniently, that is also the fee agreed for Balogun to move to Monaco, providing Arsenal with the resources to get the Schuurs deal over the line.

Component on the ball, and crisp in the tackle, it is easy to see why clubs are big admirers of the defender. Having moved to Torino back in 2022, the former Ajax man has established himself as one of the leading centre-halves in Serie A.

One man who certainly likes what he sees in the player is Michael Owen, who believes Schuurs is destined to become one of the Netherlands’ most reliable defensive options in the years to come.

“(Schuurs) will be the new Matthijs de Ligt,” Owen told BT Sport (21 October, 10.30pm).

“He is still young, but what a body and what strength. He already reminds me a lot of De Ligt.

“Nice on the ball, aggressive and strong for his age. (Ajax) sold De Ligt for a lot of money but he can take over that role completely.”

