Arsenal ‘looking to get rid’ of summer signing as Edu ‘offers’ big-money flop to Real Madrid for cut-price fee

Kai Havertz may be on borrowed time at Arsenal amid stunning reports that Edu is already looking to offload his summer signing for almost half the fee they paid Chelsea for the German.

The 24-year-old forward moved to Emirates Stadium over the summer for a fee worth £65m, which ultimately proved to be the second most costly of a £200m-plus transfer splurge by Arsenal over the summer. At the time, eyebrows were raised at the sum the Gunners had forked out for a player, who had largely struggled to find his best form during three seasons across London at Chelsea.

Indeed, it was unsure for what position Mikel Arteta had deciced to push through with his signing. The player’s best position is probably as a No 10, which is where he made his mark during his time in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Blues often utilised Havertz as a false nine; a position in which he largely struggled and ultimately left Stamford Bridge with a record of just 32 goals in 139 appearances.

As a result, there were plenty who questioned the wisdom in the Arsenal signing, amid suggestions his arrival was something of a pet project by Arteta.

Perhaps surprisingly, Havertz has largely been used on the left of a midfield three by Arteta so far. But his performances for Arsenal have been luke-warm at best, with multiple pundits now beginning to question what he brings to the Arsenal side.

Now, according to reports in Spain, Edu and Arteta are also having second thoughts about their big-money summer acquisition, who has one goal and one assist from 17 appearances so far.

READ MORE ~ The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal have four in top 10

Edu offers Kai Havertz to Real Madrid, claims report

Indeed, in prising Havertz across London from Chelsea, the Gunners beat both the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to the 40-times capped Germany star’s signature.

At the time, Real wanted Havertz as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who had been lured away by the riches of Saudi Arabia.

Now according to Defensa Central, Edu has already grown tired by what he has seen so far of Havertz and has been in touch with Real Madrid to see if they still might be interested in his signing.

And staggeringly, the report claims Arsenal have made it clear they are willing to offload Havertz for almost half the price they paid Chelsea for him with the player up for grabs at a mere £34.8m (€40m).

However, Los Blancos are unlikely to take up the offer to sign the German, despite Arsenal’s apparent willingness to take a £30m hit on his fee.

And that will mean Arsenal will be stuck with the player for the forseeable, leaving Arteta to continue figuring out how best to get the best out of his enigma.

Havertz needs time to prove his worth

Despite the reports, it’s hugely unlikely that Arsenal would take such a big hit on a player so quickly. Granted, his form for Arsenal has not been especially good, with his only goal coming from the penalty spot in a win over Bournemouth.

Nonetheless, Arsenal knew what they were buying when they brought Havertz in. As a result, they are going to have to stick by their original judgement and hope that loyalty will soon be rewarded with improved form.

Furthermore, not every new signing hits the ground running and the pressure on players to have an instant impact is often extreme.

Havertz clearly has talent, but perhaps it needs a change of position for the player if Arsenal are to see the best of him.

Either way, a cut-price sale just over four months since signing him makes little to no sense.

And while the likes of Graeme Souness have mocked Arsenal for ‘wasting millions’ on the player, Arteta will want to prove them all wrong by bringing the best out of his big-money summer signing.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Chelsea leapfrog Arsenal in Ivan Toney race; Gunners doubts over January deal revealed