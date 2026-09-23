Arsenal one of FOUR Prem clubs chasing £20m-rated Austrian sensation; January offers expected

Arsenal continue to monitor Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl, TEAMtalk understands, with sources expecting offers to arrive for the talented 17-year-old in the January transfer window.

Weinhandl has emerged as one of Europe’s most closely watched young prospects after establishing himself in the Austrian Bundesliga and featuring in European competition for the Graz side.

Standing at 6ft 3in, the right-footed box-to-box midfielder has drawn praise for his physical presence, composure on the ball and ability to cover ground.

While the Gunners have taken a look at him, the current view is that Arsenal’s interest remains measured rather than intense, for now at least.

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are among those understood to be keen.

Sources indicate that “loads of top clubs around Europe” are monitoring the teenager’s progress.

There is serious interest from the German Bundesliga and Serie A, too, with the teenager set to face a big decision over his next step.

READ NEXT – Arsenal advancing in talks to finalise three crucial deals following Mikel Arteta agreement

Arsenal in the mix to sign Austrian wonderkid

Weinhandl, born in 2009, came through the Sturm Graz academy after starting at SV Wildon.

He has already represented Austria at various youth levels and was part of the side that reached the Under-17s World Cup final last year.

Weinhandl has broken into the Sturm Graz first team and continues to feature regularly, earning further attention from scouts who have been present at recent domestic fixtures.

Sturm Graz are under no immediate pressure to sell. The player himself is said to be content with his development in Austria and is not pushing for a move.

Clubs interested in securing his signature are therefore expected to wait until the winter window before testing the Austrian club’s valuation, with previous suggestions of a fee in the region of £20million still circulating as a possible benchmark.

The combination of his age, physical attributes and early senior experience has made Weinhandl an attractive long-term prospect for several Premier League sides looking to strengthen their midfield options.

Whether Arsenal, Newcastle, Brighton, Aston Villa or another European club move first in January remains to be seen, but the volume of interest suggests the young Austrian will not lack options when the window opens.

READ MORE – Andrea Berta accused of double Arsenal transfer blunder over failure to sign Liverpool stars