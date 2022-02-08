Fiorentina are ready to enter fresh talks with Arsenal over the future of Lucas Torreira, according to reports in Italy – but it may hinge on a factor beyond the Gunners’ control.

Torreira is currently spending the season on loan at Fiorentina from Arsenal. It is his second loan spell away from the north London club. At least on an individual basis, this stint is going more smoothly than last season’s time with Atletico Madrid.

Despite becoming a La Liga title winner last season, Torreira rarely started for Atletico. In contrast, he has been featuring heavily in Florence. Fiorentina have given him 18 Serie A starts and two substitute appearances, plus one Coppa Italia start, so far.

From those games, the defensive midfielder has provided two goals and one assist. His general performance levels have also been more representative of the form that he showed previously in Italy with Sampdoria, which prompted Arsenal to buy him in the first place.

Now, his current form could lead to his next permanent transfer. According to La Repubblica, Fiorentina will meet with Arsenal in the coming days to discuss their option to buy Torreira.

As per the terms of the loan agreement, La Viola can purchase Torreira for €15m. They could yet ask for a discount on that figure, but Arsenal may want it paying in full.

Given Torreira’s worth to Fiorentina, it should be a worthwhile investment from their end. However, there is a condition that could prevent it from happening.

The report indicates that qualifying for European football will be imperative to Fiorentina’s hopes of keeping Torreira for good.

Can Fiorentina reach Europe to keep Torreira?

They haven’t been in Europe since the 2016-17 season, but have an outside chance this time around. They are currently in eighth place in Serie A, three points behind Lazio and Roma who have each played a game more.

Finishing seventh would give Fiorentina a Europa Conference League spot, which would be the minimum requirement. They have 15 games left in their league season to ensure they get over the line.

Torreira, 25, would only have a year left on his Arsenal contract if he had to return to the Premier League club instead in the summer.

It had been thought that Arsenal could have used him as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. However, Fiorentina sold the striker to Juventus instead. Therefore, negotiations over the Uruguay international will be their own operation.

All eyes will be on where Fiorentina finish in the Serie A table to see if the deal can go ahead.

Arsenal linked with Serie A midfielder

Meanwhile, a reinforcement for Arsenal’s midfield could come from a similar direction as the one they are sending Torreira in.

Arsenal have been linked with Napoli star Fabian Ruiz – although so have Newcastle. Either way, all signs are pointing to a summer transfer.

The midfielder, 25, will see his contract at Napoli expire in the summer of 2023. That prompted talk of a summer raid from Newcastle, with Corriere dello Sport reporting plans are already afoot to snare the classy Spaniard.

Arsenal’s interest was also revealed by the same outlet. On their end, the Gunners were reported to have sent ‘subliminal messages’ to Napoli regarding a future swoop.

Now, the latest update on Fabian’s future will be music to the ears of both suitors.

Area Napoli relay quotes from Fulvio Collovati. The former Italy World Cup winner reckons he’s been told what Fabian’s future intentions are.

“A rumour has reached me about Fábian Ruiz. I understand that the player has no desire to sign the renewal with Napoli.

“The Spaniard’s intention would be to end his relationship with the Campania club and then be free to move elsewhere.”

If that is true, common sense would dictate Napoli would seek a summer sale in five months’ time. Waiting any longer would open up the prospect of losing one of their most prized assets for nothing in free agency.

Indeed, Sport Witness state Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis would be strongly against losing such a valuable asset for free.

The outlet claims Newcastle saw a bid of around £40m knocked back in January. It stands to reason that Fabian would cost at least that amount in the summer if Napoli decide to sell.

