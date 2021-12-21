The transfer of one Arsenal loanee to a European side is reportedly ‘a formality’ amid his impressive form.

The Gunners have six players out on loan this season. The most notable is right-back Hector Bellerin, who has been a mainstay of the team since 2014-15.

However, the Spaniard left Emirates Stadium in the summer to join boyhood club Real Betis. A permanent transfer could go ahead due to Takehiro Tomiyasu’s excellent start under Mikel Arteta.

French players Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba are both representing Marseille this term.

Their futures are some way apart as Guendouzi wants to make his transfer permanent in the new year. Saliba, in contrast, is hoping to become a first-team regular in north London.

Reiss Nelson and Alex Runar Runarsson have little chance of making the Arsenal squad and have been loaned out as a result. Nelson is at Feyenoord, while Runarsson is playing for OH Leuven in Belgium.

The final loanee on Arsenal’s books is Uruguay international Lucas Torreira. The defensive midfielder has been shining for Fiorentina this term.

Aubameyang has been linked with Barcelona Arsenal's Aubameyang has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona.

Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, call Torreira an ‘integral’ player for La Viola boss Vincenzo Italiano. He has made 15 league appearances so far, helping the side to reach sixth place.

Torreira’s most impressive outing came in the recent 2-2 draw with Sassuolo. He got a goal and an assist as Fiorentina made it four games unbeaten in Serie A.

Fiorentina chiefs love Torreira’s attitude and want to make him a permanent member of the squad. As such, they are ready to meet his €15m (£12.7m) price tag.

They will not hassle Arsenal to try and get it down, which makes a deal ‘a formality’.

Raiola verdict on Arsenal target

Meanwhile, agent Mino Raiola has been speaking about the future of his client Noussair Mazraoui.

Both Arsenal and Leeds have cast admiring glances at the Ajax star in recent months.

Raiola told NOS: “I don’t think he will be leaving during the winter holidays.

“(The contract negotiations) is a difficult process but nothing is excluded.”

Mazraoui has Champions League experience, making him an attractive option for the two Premier League sides. However, he will not come cheap.

READ MORE: Arsenal have best ever transfer chance for creative talent with January move likely