Arsenal are back in for a Real Madrid winger who has been ‘ostracised’ by manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to reports.

The Gunners look set for a major attacking overhaul in 2022. Alexandre Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract and could link up with Barcelona or Atletico in June.

During a recent interview, the Frenchman admitted he was open to leaving north London if there was a ‘beautiful project’ on offer.

Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also be on the way out. In Arsenal’s defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, the goalscorer was kept on the bench until the 85th minute.

That led Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to believe that there could be a problem developing between Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta.

The third big name who could leave Emirates Stadium is Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe. He is no longer a first-team regular, appearing for a total of just five minutes in Arsenal’s last six Premier League games.

football.london, citing reports in the Spanish press, write that Arsenal and Arteta could have found Pepe’s replacement.

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez, who represents Spain on the international stage, is ‘seriously thinking about leaving’ the Bernabeu.

Arsenal have long held an interest in the 30-year-old but could now capitalise on his precarious situation. The winger has been ‘ostracised’ by Ancelotti, leaving him with plenty of thinking time on the bench.

Vazquez is ‘very angry’ with the Italian, although the pair are yet to have a public argument. The original source suggests this is because of Vazquez’s deep love for Madrid.

Arsenal could land Vazquez next summer if they put an enticing offer on the table. It looks like Ancelotti and Madrid are ready to cut their losses on the player.

Interest in his services also comes from teams in Spain and Italy.

Arsenal linked with shock PSG transfer

Meanwhile, Sky Sports report that Arsenal are a ‘potential destination’ for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The ace has only been in France since July, following his free transfer from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. However, he appears to be ‘unsettled’ at PSG.

Wijnaldum would be open to a Premier League return through a loan spell. Arsenal are on hand to snap him up, although it would take some convincing to engage PSG chief Leonardo.

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances during a five-year spell at Anfield. He won four trophies, including the Champions League and English title.

