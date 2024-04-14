Arsenal to make ‘lucrative bid’ for striker with ridiculous goal ratio after blowing away first choice

Arsenal want to sign a new striker this summer and are fixing their gaze more closely on Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres as a report claims they are ‘increasingly likely’ to make a bid for him.

Gyokeres has risen up Arsenal’s shortlist of striker targets thanks to his incredible effort of scoring 36 goals from 43 games – so far – in his debut season with Sporting since leaving Championship side Coventry City.

Talk of a return to English football has been building and the calibre of club he is being tipped to join is superior to the one he left behind last summer.

Arsenal are in the market for a proven goalscorer to usurp Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order and have turned their attention to Gyokeres.

And it is ‘increasingly likely’ that they will make a ‘lucrative bid’ for the Sweden international, according to Give Me Sport – but the value won’t be what Sporting necessarily expect.

While the Lisbon outfit are holding out for Gyokeres’ €100million release clause – currently worth more than £85m – to be received in full, Arsenal want to test their resolve by bidding at a lower amount.

However, they still hope the package they put forward would be tempting enough for the Lions to consider.

Furthermore, they have a better chance of making a high bid than other suitors like AC Milan, who were said to be Gyokeres’ preference before and could call upon the support of his compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic as someone to convince him.

TEAMtalk revealed in December that Gyokeres would prefer to remain in mainland Europe at a Champions League club for his next move rather than come back to England, which is corroborated by Give Me Sport.

His dilemma is that clubs such as Milan would not find it as easy to meet Sporting’s valuation as a Premier League powerhouse like Arsenal.

Scary reason Arsenal want Gyokeres revealed

The report explains that the Gunners’ pursuit of the 25-year-old is fuelled not only by their admiration of his style, but also a belief that he – perhaps frighteningly – still has ‘unfulfilled potential’.

If not to suggest he could outscore his current season’s tally, which would be phenomenal, it maybe implies their confidence that he could step up in a more highly rated league.

Gyokeres has been on the books of a Premier League club before, but Brighton never gave him his English top-flight debut.

Now, he seems much more well-equipped to make an impact in the Premier League if anyone can put a bid on the table that Sporting – the current Primeira Liga leaders – would struggle to turn down.

It must be stressed that Gyokeres is not the only striker to be linked with Arsenal. Recently, there have also been rumours about interest in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, for example.

The existing Kai Havertz has been doing a decent job since moving further forward recently, but Arsenal are still assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Juventus gunning to sign £45m Arsenal star on loan as unique ‘opportunity’ is explored