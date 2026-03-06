Arsenal could reportedly add another Brazilian defender to their squad, who they’ll hope can emulate Gabriel Magalhaes, with an ‘offer’ being prepared amid rival interest.

The Gunners are pushing to win trophies on all four fronts this season and are the clear favourites to clinch the Premier League title, sitting seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

While Mikel Arteta is happy with his squad, Arsenal’s recruitment chiefs, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, are always on the lookout for youngsters with top-class potential.

According to reports from Brazil, as cited by Sport Witness, Arsenal have set their sights on Palmeiras centre-back Luis Benedetti, and have ‘signalled a potential offer around €10million (£8.7m / $11.6m)’.

Palmeiras, for their part, have stood firm so far and have rebuffed approaches, leveraging on the fact Benedetti is contracted until 2029, and has a €100million (£86.7m / $116m) release clause in his deal. It’s stated that Arsenal would need to offer significantly more than £8.7m to land the 19-year-old, who has already made 16 first-team appearances for Palmeiras, and is considered one of South America’s brightest prospects.

But interestingly, reports suggest that Palmeiras are in ‘ongoing talks’ with fellow Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense over a potential loan deal.

Palmeiras are open to a loan deal so Benedetti can play more consistently. The plan is for him to develop with Paranaense and then come back to nail down his spot in the starting XI.

Arsenal tracking multiple exciting prospects

While Arsenal may be frustrated if they miss out on Benedetti this summer, it could actually be a smart move to wait a little longer to bring him in.

He isn’t a regular for Palmeiras now, so he wouldn’t be ready to play in the Premier League for some time. In fact, it’s almost certain the Gunners would look to loan him out straight away, if they did sign him.

The only risk is that Benedetti’s price tag could rise if he joins Paranaense and plays well.

Interestingly, Benedetti isn’t the only exciting teenager Arsenal have their eye on.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update yesterday that the London side are ‘in contact’ with the representatives of Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.

The 16-year-old midfielder, who is the captain of Germany’s under-17s, has impressed in the 2. Bundesliga this season and has captured the attention of multiple top sides.

Arsenal are in the mix to sign Eichhorn and that, along with the interest in Benedetti, indicates they are actively looking to bring in youngsters who have huge potential.

