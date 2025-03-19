Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Luis Diaz, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Gunners are monitoring the Liverpool forward as a possible summer transfer option and with the Reds’ stance on a potential sale coming to light.

Diaz has been on the books of Liverpool since January 2022 when he joined from FC Porto for £37.5million. The Colombia international winger immediately made himself popular with the Anfield faithful, with his hard work and ability to create magic on the flanks impressing the onlookers. Then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the 28-year-old Colombia international as “really really special” in May 2022.

Despite being a winger by trade, Diaz has played as a centre-forward under Arne Slot for Liverpool this season.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and given five assists in 42 matches in all competitions for the Merseyside club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have been impressed with Diaz and are interested in signing the winger from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, the Gunners are set for a huge transfer window and are determined to sign multiple forward players and bolster their attacking unit with quality options.

Arsenal have an extensive list, and TEAMtalk has learnt that Liverpool winger Diaz is on it.

While it is understood that the former FC Porto star is not Arsenal’s top choice, the Gunners are monitoring his situation.

Arsenal are not at the front of the queue for Diaz, but there is a possibility that they could move for him should they miss out on other targets and see the deal as a good opportunity.

The chance to bring in an experienced Premier League player who has been playing for a top team may be too good to turn down.

There are bigger priorities for Arsenal, however. The Gunners want a new number nine, and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is the north London club’s top for the summer.

It would be a huge deal and would break the British transfer record by some distance.

This means any other deals will be weighed up, and players would only be brought in that complement Isak and would have to represent good value for money.

READ MORE ➡️ Sources: Arsenal interest in Nico Williams confirmed as Andrea Berta eyes 15-goal Prem star

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is in demand – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are not the only club who are keeping tabs on Diaz’s situation.

Serie A club AC Milan are watching the Liverpool winger as well, with LaLiga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested in him too.

There is also a distinct possibility that Diaz could move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window.

The Saudi dealmakers have Diaz on their summer wishlist and are considering offering a bumper deal to bring him to the SPL.

The Saudis would be able to blow any other offers out of the water, but there is a belief that Diaz still wants to ply his trade in Europe and at the highest level.

As for Liverpool, we understand that the Premier League leaders are open to a sale of Diaz as they look to freshen up their own front-line this summer.

Latest Arsenal news: Gabriel interest, Real Madrid eye Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal could lose Gabriel in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing that there is interest in the Brazilian defender from the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr have already made contact with the Brazilian, who is said to be open to a move to Saudi Arabia at some point in his career.

It would be a blow for Arsenal if Gabriel leaves, especially with defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid trying to sign William Saliba from the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

Another Arsenal player that Madrid have taken a shine to is Ethan Nwaneri.

A report has revealed that along with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, Los Blancos have been monitoring the young winger.

Arsenal, though, are adamant that they will not sell the 17-year-old winger and view him as a player for the long term.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be in contact to sign former Everton striker Moise Kean.

The Gunners want to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and believe that Kean would be a good fit.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 20 goals and given three assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Fiorentina so far this season.

QUIZ: How well do you know Luis Diaz?