The future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be determined by an upcoming in-person chat with Mikel Arteta, while a familiar suitor has emerged in a separate deal, per a report.

Maitland-Niles, 24, has been the recipient of strong interest from Roma. Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his options at right-back and the versatile Gunner has emerged as an ideal candidate to fill the void.

The Italian press suggested on Monday that a deal was a foregone conclusion. However, Sport Witness tempered expectations, insisting work is still to be done regarding the option to buy element of the deal.

Roma are reportedly seeking an initial six-month loan with a view to a permanent capture in the summer. The Daily Mail confirm an offer in that mould has been submitted, though state Arteta still has a role to play in proceedings.

They report Maitland-Niles will hold talks with his manager later this week.

Arteta is poised to return to first-team duties in time for Arsenal’s EFL Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday. The Spaniard missed Arsenal’s narrow defeat to Manchester City on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

One of his first briefs upon returning will be the future of Maitland-Niles, and a ‘face-to-face’ chat has been pencilled in.

On the player’s end, the 24-year-old is stated to ‘want to join Roma’. However, if Arsenal and Arteta stand in his way, he will readily accept staying in north London.

Familiar suitor emerges in second deal

A second Arsenal star whose future could soon be decided is Sead Kolasinac.

The left-back, 28, had emerged as a target for Premier League strugglers Watford. However, that trail has since gone cold, opening the door to a frequent buyer of Arsenal stars.

The Daily Mail report adds Marseille are now in the mix for the Bosnian defender.

The French outfit already have Gunners pair Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba on loan. The duo have been roaring successes in Ligue 1, and Marseille could aim to make it three-in-a-row by adding Kolasinac this month.

Kolasinac has just six months remaining on his Arsenal contract. As such, the winter window will be their last opportunity to recoup a fee.

Arsenal ramp up difficult Aubameyang exit

Meanwhile, Arsenal have contacted potential suitors for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from outside the Premier League, though a report has revealed three Gunners concerns.

A report from the Daily Mail has revealed Arsenal have already made contact with potential suitors overseas.

Newcastle and Chelsea had both been linked with the hitman from these shores. However, the article suggests Arsenal would prefer to shift Aubameyang on to a foreign club.

They state ‘recruitment staff’ at several of Europe’s elite sides have been ‘made aware’ of the opportunity to sign Aubameyang this window. However, the report adds that Arsenal harbour three concerns over any would-be deal.

Firstly, Aubameyang’s participation in the AFCON tournament will complicate proceedings. The competition is not due to complete until after the January window closes on February 6, though whether Gabon will reach the latter stages remains to be seen.

Secondly, Arsenal reportedly believe Aubameyang’s transfer value may have ‘plummeted’ following his latest disciplinary breach.

The final barrier to bringing his time at the Emirates to a conclusive end will be his high wages. His apparent £350,000-per-week salary will be a difficult pill to swallow for virtually all overseas suitors.

