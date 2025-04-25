Arsenal are reportedly demanding a major concession from midfielder Thomas Partey as talks continue over a new contract for the Ghaha international.

The 31-year-old has shown his true value to the Gunners throughout what’s been a largely injury-free campaign, being utilised in a number of different positions as Mikel Arteta has been left to deal with a plethora of injury issues.

As well as partnering Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard’s in Arsenal‘s midfield, Partey has also filled in at right-back. It’s all a far cry from his struggles after falling down the pecking order at The Emirates.

Indeed, Partey could hardly get a look-in due to fitness issues and it was widely thought that he would be on his way after spending four years in north London.

However, the current campaign has seen the former Atletico Madrid star make more appearances than in any of his previous seasons at The Emirates, proving just how indispensable he has been to Arteta in the process.

To that end, Arsenal have opened talks to extend his contract, given that his existing deal expires this summer. Indeed, Arteta has already confirmed that he wants to keep the player, with sporting director Andrea Berta tasked with getting an extension signed.

“Yes, there is progress with all the players. I’ll leave that to Andrea and the club to decide and to talk about,” said Arteta when asked if there has been progress over a new deal for Partey. “The intention is very clear. I’ll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward.”

However, ESPN reports that Arsenal will demand one major concession from Partey in “any” deal for a new contract, despite his exceptional form.

The non-negotiable concession is that the midfielder will need to take a pay cut to remain in north London.

Barcelona waiting in the wings

If contract talks are not successful though, Barcelona are known to be among the clubs eyeing a Bosman deal for Partey – leaving the midfielder with a prestigious option if he opts for a fresh challenge.

Partey may also feel that he could be phased out by the expected arrival of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in north London, with the Gunners closing in on the capture of the Spain international.

The Daily Telegraph has also questioned whether Partey is willing to be paid less than his illustrious teammates – especially considering he’s put in consistently outstanding performances throughout the 2024/2025 campaign.

Indeed, Bukayo Saka is currently rumoured to be discussing fresh terms with Berta to improve his deal, despite the club looking to trim in other areas.

Partey, however, will be missing through suspension for the Gunners when they return to action against PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

The midfielder was booked for a pointless altercation with former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos five minutes from time, knowing full well that he was a caution away from missing the first leg of the semi-final.

