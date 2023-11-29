Major Arsenal striker target ‘will not move’ unless €100m offer is ‘put on the table’

Arsenal have been told they will have to offer €100million if they want to complete a deal for a top striker target in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta wants another forward on board in the new year as the Gunners look to go one better after eventually being edged out in the race for the Premier League by Manchester City.

The north London side have been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, with Arsenal said to have held internal talks of a potential swoop for the latter.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic is also on their shortlist of targets, having been a top Premier League target over the past few seasons.

Not that long ago, reports from Italy suggested that Arsenal have ‘high interest’ in the Serbia international and were also ‘willing to pay’ to get a deal over the line.

And now a new report from Bianconera News features some quotes from Niccolo Ceccarini on Radio Bianconera, making it very clear that the Premier League outfit will have to make a huge offer to get their man in January.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable English players: Jude Bellingham leads the way, Kane and Rashford follow behind

Juve could still listen to Vlahovic offers

The report states that while Juve are not actively looking to sell Vlahovic midway through the season, it’s made clear that should the right offer come along, they already have a replacement lined up.

Ceccarini said: “I don’t think Vlahovic will move in January unless a very high-level offer arrives at the club, for example if Arsenal come and put €100m on the table, Juve have the money to immediately take David and sell Vlahovic, but it is clear that this is a very unlikely operation.”

Dusan Vlahovic puts Juventus ahead! 🔥 Federico Chiesa tees him up to make the first move against Inter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6XF1NybAPH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2023

Vlahovic has scored five goals and has one assist in 11 appearances for Juventus this season, having been prolific at Fiorentina before his move to Turin.

His overall record of 80 goals in 209 club career games makes him an attractive option to many top clubs, but it’s always been felt that Vlahovic’s physical attributes make him an ideal option to play in the Premier League.

However, if Arsenal, or any other big club, want him in January it looks as if they will have put up or shut up.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘guarantee’ they will launch fresh bid for Newcastle target after moving into ‘pole position’