Major hint dropped on Arsenal striker signing as hunt for perfect Eddie Nketiah replacement roars into life

Benjamin Sesko is one of the most in-demand young strikers in Europe and reports suggest that Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

The RB Leipzig star is also being chased by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle, so a move to the Premier League seems to be on the cards.

Sesko, 20, signed for Leipzig for €24m (approx. £20.5m) last summer and he has come on leaps and bounds under manager Marco Rose, scoring 15 goals in 39 appearances so far.

Arsenal are keen to sign a new centre-forward in the upcoming window as Mikel Arteta aims to cement his team’s spot at the top of the Premier League.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Eddie Nketiah has been told by the Gunners’ hierarchy that he is free to find a new club, so Sesko could be brought in as a replacement for him.

Reports suggest that a bid of €50m (£42.9m) would be enough to lure the Slovenia international away from Leipzig this summer.

Agent of Arsenal target spotted at the Emirates

Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic is working hard on securing the striker’s next move and he was spotted at the Emirates for Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Chelsea last week.

As noted by Football.London, Basanovic posted an image of himself in the member’s only lounge at the stadium – the VW – adding fuel to the Gunners links with Sesko.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has already confirmed that Arsenal have identified their targets for the upcoming window, but remained tight-lipped on the potential acquisition of a new centre-forward.

“I understand why the fans are asking for [a No.9] but we already have our targets planned, we know what we’re going to face,” Edu told TNT Sports.

“I’d be worried if we weren’t scoring goals or creating chances but we are doing that right now. The plan is to try and get better every year, we’re at a good moment right now and so it’s about improving step-by-step.”

Despite Nketiah’s lack of minutes in recent weeks he will still need replacing if he does leave, as expected.

Sesko has proven he has the quality to play at the top level after putting in some good performances in the Champions League this term.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal firm up their interest in the young striker with a concrete bid for him in the coming weeks.

