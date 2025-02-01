Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will decide over the course of this weekend whether to pursue the chance to sign one of Italian football’s most reliable goalscorers – or wait until the summer to try again for Ollie Watkins after sources provided an insight into the Aston Villa star’s thinking.

The Gunners saw a lowball offer of £40m for Watkins dismissed by an angry Aston Villa on Wednesday, who were left seething by both the amount Arsenal had offered and at the timing of the offer, given it had arrived just hours before their crucial Champions League clash against Celtic. As a result, there were just seven minutes between the Gunners offer arriving on the table and Villa responding with an emphatic rejection of their proposal.

While they rate the 29-year-old striker in the £80m bracket anyway, Villa were understandably loath to lose two strikers in one window having earlier in the day set the wheels in motion for Jhon Duran to move to Al Nassr in a £64m (€76.6m, $79.4m) package.

However, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that there were underlying factors behind the Gunners move: firstly to set in place the wheels for a summer move for the player and secondly to plant seeds of doubt into Watkins’ head and grant him his long-term career goal of playing for Arsenal.

As a result, we understand Watkins will remain a target for the Gunners and a move may be more viable at the end of the season, as Villa will have time to find and sign a potential replacement.

And despite Unai Emery’s comments about Watkins wanting to stay with Villa, sources have reiterated that he would be open to a move to Emirates Stadium if the timing is right.

“That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day, but it’s a long shot – that’s a long-term goal of mine,” Watkins said back in 2020, and we understand that his feelings haven’t changed.

However, Watkins is just one of several strikers on Arsenal’s radar and our reporter Rudy Galetti is adamant that a raid on Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic remains a viable option for the Gunners before the winter window slams shut.

Arsenal consider four other striker options after Watkins failure

The interest in Vlahovic dates back three years now with the Gunners having initially tried to sign the Serbian when he left Fiorentina for Juventus back in January 2022.

And having scored a total of 102 goals throughout his time in Italy across 236 appearances, the 25-year-old certainly would bring with him a very prolific record in front of goal.

It’s our understanding that Juventus would also not block a move if the Gunners met their €65m (£54.3m, $67.3m) asking price.

However, signing him now would probably be at the expense of waiting to see if they can still land Watkins come the summer.

At the same time, reports in Germany have also revealed Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Nigeria international Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen in a big-money deal. The reigning Bundesliga champions had been open to his sale this week after agreeing his sale to Al Nassr before they instead plumped for Duran.

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha are also options heading into the final hours of the window.

Despite all that, Arsenal could decide to sit and wait and see if a deal for Watkins could be pushed through in the summer instead.

Alternatively, Arteta still dreams about landing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, though the Magpies would demand a British record fee for the Swede amid a strong push from them to tie him down to a new contract. For those reasons, a move for the former Real Sociedad man looks extremely difficult to pull off and their chances will effectively evaporate if Newcastle secure a top-four finish this season.

Arsenal transfer round-up: Zubimendi hijack; Cunha race on

As far as a new striker is concerned, former Gunners star Theo Walcott has put forward something of a maverick suggestion as to who Arteta should try and sign this month, feeling the capture of the Premier League star would give the Arsenal attack a thoroughly different dynamic.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Real Madrid are ready to launch a firm bid to try and hijack’s Arsenal’s perceived agreement for Martin Zubimendi, with the Sociedad star their No.1 target to come in as a defensive midfielder this summer.

Elsewhere, the Gunners could miss out on Cunha, with Aston Villa now expected to lodge a bid for him in the wake of Duran’s departure.

Watkins’ Aston Villa career by numbers