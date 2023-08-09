Major twist emerges in David Raya to Arsenal transfer as fresh Edu deal labelled a masterstroke

Arsenal sporting director Edu has been labelled as the ‘best in the league’ after a twist emerged in the club’s move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

After a breakthrough in negotiations, the Gunners have been able to land the Spaniard on loan before then having the option to sign him for £27million next season.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Raya will sign a new contract with the Bees that will allow the club to protect his value, while Arsenal will also pay a £3m loan fee.

The goalkeeper is known to have said his goodbyes to his Brentford teammates and is expected to complete his move to north London before Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Indeed, a medical is believed to be booked in for Thursday with the paperwork to then be exchanged.

And it appears that the change in structure of the deal has left Arsenal fans purring, with Edu being singled out for his role in the transfer.

One fab tweeted: “Very smart business. Keeping funds available in case they are needed. They’ve done really well to get this deal because it’s essentially what Bayern offered and no one was really keen.”

Another wrote: “Edu Gasper is the best technical director in the league. How has he managed to get Raya on loan?”

Overall Raya deal deemed an Arsenal bargain

If Mikel Arteta’s men do activate their option to buy then Raya will cost them £30m all-in.

That sort of fee looks a bargain for a player who was wanted by Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

Raya will now provide competition for current Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale, having imitially emerged on the club’s radar back in 2020 after a personal recommendation from goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

Ramsdale is still firmly regarded as Arteta’s No.1 though, having just signed a lucrative new long-term contract at The Emirates.

The Gunners have also cleared the way for Raya’s imminent arrival by offloading Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £10million.

