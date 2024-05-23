Arsenal are in for a busy summer transfer window and as we’ve consistently reported, signing a new prolific striker is one of Mikel Arteta’s top priorities.

The Gunners’ hierarchy feel they need to bring in ‘their own Erling Haaland’ if they are to close the gap on Manchester City and aren’t convinced by their current options.

Arsenal have already informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club this summer as he won’t be guaranteed playing time next term.

A replacement will have to be brought in for him and Arteta has told the Gunners board he wants a striker who can immediately improve his starting XI.

One player identified as a target by Arsenal sporting director Edu is RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who is considered one of the best young centre-forwards in Europe.

The 20-year-old joined the German club last summer and scored an impressive 18 goals in 42 appearances in total this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Sesko but reports suggest that Arsenal are the clear favourites to bring him in.

However, the Gunners have reportedly set themselves a deadline that they must agree a deal by.

Arsenal must move quickly to secure Benjamin Sesko deal

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are hoping to sign Sesko before the 30th of June, which is when the release clause in his contract expires.

Arsenal can currently sign Sesko for a fee of £56m but that clause becomes invalid at the end of next month. The Gunners are said to be seriously considering triggering that option.

Edu sees Sesko as a player who can be an asset in the present and the future. His goal scoring stats speak for themselves but the youngster’s potential is off the scale.

Gabriel Jesus has been underwhelming this season – scoring just four Premier League goals – so it;s no surprise Arteta wants more competition for him.

Kai Havertz enjoyed a good season netting 13 goals and making seven assists in the league, but he still isn’t a natural number nine.

Reports suggest that Sesko is ‘attracted’ to the idea of playing for Arsenal and has been closely watching the progress they’ve made under Arteta.

RB Leipzig are trying to convince the striker to sign a new contract and remove his release clause altogether, though, so Arsenal may have to make a bid even sooner than their five week deadline.

