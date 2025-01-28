Arsenal are in contact with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran amid uncertainty surrounding deals for Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak, according to a top source.

Arsenal are searching for a new centre-forward after Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury which has ended his season early. Mikel Arteta does still have Kai Havertz in his squad, though the German is not the lethal goalscorer Arsenal need if they are to win major trophies.

Signing a top new striker in the winter window will be tough, particularly as the deadline is on Monday. But Arsenal will try to bolster Arteta’s forward line with a No 9 regardless.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that contact has been made for Duran, who could be let go by Villa for the right price.

Arsenal have entered preliminary discussions for Duran as they are unsure whether they will be able to land RB Leipzig’s Sesko or Alexander Isak of Newcastle United in the near future.

“What I’m told is that also Arsenal made a call in the recent weeks to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, because Sesko, at the moment, no green light from Leipzig,” Romano said (via GiveMeSport).

“Also Alexander Isak, the dream target of Arsenal. Super expensive, almost very complicated, impossible, nothing in football, but very complicated. And so in recent weeks, also Arsenal called to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, but no bid, no direct negotiations with Aston Villa.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal given bloody nose in efforts to sign Alexander Isak with Newcastle set to play ace card

Arsenal-linked Jhon Duran could leave Villa

David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday morning that Villa are open to selling Duran this month for £80million (€95.5m / $99.5m) as the Colombian is fed up with sitting on the bench.

Unai Emery has two top strikers at his disposal in Duran and Ollie Watkins, but he will continue to place his trust in the latter.

Jamie Carragher has suggested Villa could cash in on Duran for £50-60m (up to €71.6m / $74.6m) amid interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea. But it remains to be seen if such a bid would tempt Villa, who have previously rejected a big-money offer from West Ham United.

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has claimed Sesko is the ‘most likely’ striker solution for Arsenal as he is understood to be available for £67m (€79.9m / $83.4m).

But other options such as Duran and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic will emerge as top targets if Sesko continues to prove difficult to sign.

Arsenal transfers: Brighton raid; Tierney exit latest

Another striker Arsenal are considering is Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion, as per talkSPORT.

Arsenal fans would likely be underwhelmed by this move, however. Ferguson is currently injured and is not even Brighton’s main striker when fit.

The Republic of Ireland international appears more likely to reunite with Graham Potter at West Ham United.

Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both in line to depart Arsenal as Arteta tries to overhaul his left-back options.

Celtic are pushing to reunite with Tierney as they want to help him reignite his career.

However, the Scottish giants might have to wait until the summer before landing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal quiz – two clubs before