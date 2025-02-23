Arsenal are battling Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Corinthians star Breno Bidon, according to a report.

Bidon is a 20-year-old central midfielder capable of playing in any of the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles. He joined the Corinthians academy in 2019 and worked his way through the ranks before making his senior debut for the club in March last year.

Bidon has made 45 first-team appearances for Corinthians so far and his exciting displays have alerted major clubs in Europe. Upon learning of Bayern Munich’s interest in the starlet, Corinthians gave him a new release clause worth R$100million (£13.8m / €16.7m).

According to the latest from Brazilian outlet Bolavip, rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are now the two main clubs vying to snare Bidon.

Arsenal ‘made contact’ with Corinthians to discuss a potential move for the Brazil U20 international earlier this year.

Interim Arsenal sporting director Jason Ayto is expected to ‘make an offer’ for Bidon’s signature in the summer.

However, Ayto will have to fend off Spurs to complete the deal as Ange Postecoglou’s side are drawing up a proposal of their own.

A deal worth around €15m (£12.4m) has already been discussed, though it remains to be seen exactly how much Arsenal and Spurs will put on the table.

The report adds that the race for Bidon is ‘heating up’ as he prepares to make a big move to England in the near future.

Arsenal eyeing two midfielders

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi remains Arsenal’s top midfield target as Mikel Arteta looks to move on from Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

But Bidon is a player with great potential and he could therefore be an understudy to Zubimendi – should the latter move to the Emirates – before eventually trying to force his way into Arteta’s team.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealed recently that Arsenal have broadly agreed personal terms with Zubimendi as they try to beat Real Madrid to his capture.

Bidon, meanwhile, could follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Martinelli. The winger left Brazilian outfit Ituano to join Arsenal as an 18-year-old in July 2019.

Arteta has played a crucial role in Martinelli’s development and he has gone on to play 209 times for Arsenal, registering 48 goals and 26 assists.

READ MORE: Carragher names ‘under the radar’ Liverpool star Arsenal secretly wish they had

Arsenal transfers: Barca star ‘offered’; £83m Real Madrid link

Should Arsenal miss out on Zubimendi, then they could pursue Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong instead.

TBR state that Barca have given Arsenal the opportunity to sign the Dutchman as they try to get his big wages off their books.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Arsenal are planning ambitious talks for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The Gunners will need to pay as much as £83m to convince Madrid to sell Rodrygo, who has scored 12 goals so far this term.

QUIZ: Two clubs before