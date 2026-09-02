Mikel Arteta BLOCKED Arsenal from signing £30m winger on transfer deadline day

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta played a key role in the Gunners deciding against a deal for Malick Fofana, who eventually joined Sunderland, according to a reliable report, which has outlined the reason why a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium did not happen.

On August 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Arsenal had enquired about signing Fofana from Lyon.

With Gabriel Martinelli leaving for Al-Hilal, Arsenal were on the hunt for a specialist left-winger in the final days of the summer transfer window.

It then emerged that Fofana was willing to join Arsenal and was in talks with the Premier League champions over personal terms.

Lyon were looking for €40million (£34.3m, $46.5m) for Fofana, which, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal were not willing to pay.

It was Sunderland who eventually got a £30million deal done for the Belgium international winger, despite Crystal Palace also trying to sign the 21-year-old.

The Athletic has now reported that it was Arsenal manager Arteta who decided against a deal for Fofana because of his concerns about the winger’s suitability for the Premier League.

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Mikel Arteta had concerns about Malick Fofana

The report has stated: ‘Fofana spoke with Arteta, and Arsenal engaged with Lyon.

‘The French club hoped to earn around £30million for Fofana to boost their finances, having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

‘Arsenal, however, were only prepared to offer a loan.

‘Sources close to the negotiations, speaking — like all in this piece — anonymously to protect relationships, say Arsenal could not propose a permanent deal for Fofana as they are in danger of encroaching on UEFA’s spending limits.

‘Arsenal refute this, saying they chose to withdraw from the Fofana pursuit for technical reasons.

‘For the right player, perhaps Arsenal would have been prepared to risk a breach.

‘Arteta, however, had concerns over Fofana’s ability to handle the physicality of the Premier League.

‘With opinion divided on the deal, Arsenal chose not to proceed.’

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