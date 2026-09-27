Man City FFP: Arsenal make contact for Erling Haaland transfer after guilty verdict

Arsenal are among a cluster of clubs hoping to capitalise on the potential demise of Manchester City by signing Erling Haaland, and a report even claims contact has already been made.

On Friday, news broke of Man City being found guilty of breaching FFP on 114 occasions. Per the latest from Ben Jacobs, the Premier League are pushing for a severe punishment that will likely result in Man City being removed from the top flight or incurring a giant points deduction, the latter of which would effectively relegate City anyway.

The ramifications might not end there, with Jacobs also revealing the EFL plan to side with the Premier League and deny City entry into any of their divisions.

As such, Man City are facing up to the prospect of playing in the fifth tier of English football, though they obviously plan to appeal once their punishment has been decided.

If Man City are booted out of the Premier League, a mad scramble to sign their players will commence.

None are higher profile than Erling Haaland, and according to Football Insider, Arsenal have fixed their gaze on pulling off what could be the biggest transfer in football history.

READ MORE: Premier League reaches decision on stripping Man City of titles

Arsenal make contact for Erling Haaland transfer

They stated: ‘Football Insider have revealed that Arsenal and Real Madrid have already made contact with his representatives over a future move.’

The 26-year-old’s allegiance to City is strong, though it’s highly doubtful as to whether even he would accept playing non-league football in the prime of his career.

Yet despite the perilous position Man City could find themselves in, a transfer to Arsenal would not come cheaply.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently debunked claims Haaland has any sort of relegation clause in his contract.

As such, Arsenal would have to pay whatever Man City demand, and given he’s arguably the No 1 striker in world football, it’s entirely possible the record for the most expensive signing ever ((Neymar to PSG – £198m) would fall.

It’s no secret Arsenal are in the market for upgrades in the final third having tried and failed to sign Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez in the latter stages of the transfer window just gone.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed Arsenal’s intentions to sign a potent new striker in 2027.

If successful in signing Haaland, Arsenal would be expected to dominate the Premier League for years to come.

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