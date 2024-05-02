Man Utd to be forced into huge decision as Arsenal plot shock earth-shattering move for club hero

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 26-year-old remains a key player at Old Trafford but his form this season has been largely underwhelming after a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, in which he scored 30 goals.

Rashford has netted only seven goals in the Premier League this term. As a whole, the Red Devils have endured a disappointing season and currently sit sixth in the table.

Recent reports have claimed that Rashford has grown unhappy at Man Utd and suggested that could be the reason for his dip in form.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that the England international still “loves” the club and will do “everything he can to make things work.”

Nevertheless, we can confirm that multiple sides in the Premier League and Europe have registered an interest in Rashford, and he is aware of this.

We can exclusively confirm that Arsenal are one of the teams keeping close tabs on Rashford’s situation.

TEAMtalk sources say that an Arsenal bid for Rashford is possible in the summer but luring him away from Man Utd will not be easy.

The Red Devils are determined to keep him and would only consider an exit “if an acceptable fee is put on the table.”

His exact price tag is not clear at this stage, but reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe rates Rashford at a minimum of £70m but would hope to generate as much as £90m to £100m if an auction were to commence.

Rashford is under contract until 2028 having only signed a new deal in the summer of 2023, so Man Utd have all the power in negotiations.

It’s no secret that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new winger to compete with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

Sources close to the Gunners say that they are not fully convinced that Rashford is the right man for the job but he does feature on their shortlist.

Rashford has proven time and again that he has what it takes to perform at the very highest level but perhaps a change of scenery would be the best thing for his career.

Along with Arsenal, other clubs that reportedly hold an interest in the forward include Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.