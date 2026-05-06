Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly will not be allowed to leave this summer

The prospects of Myles Lewis-Skelly being sold by Arsenal this summer have dramatically faded off the back of his recent resurgence under Mikel Arteta, leaving Manchester United one of four Premier League suitors left disappointed, sources can reveal.

Arsenal may be in the Champions League final and on the verge of a first Premier League title in 22 years, but their transfer plans are in full swing, behing the scenes, ahead of the summer window.

Their versatile youngster Lewis-Skelly has been the subject of strong transfer speculation in recent months after a frustrating campaign at Emirates Stadium that saw him struggle for starts under Arteta.

And with just over 400 minutes of Premier League football to his name prior to Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham, the prospect of a summer move away from north London had looked a distinct possibility for the popular Hale End graduate.

The 19-year-old, who can operate at left-back or in midfield, has, however, impressed in recent appearances, offering a timely reminder of his considerable potential during the win over the Cottagers on Saturday and again, on Tuesday night, as Arsenal edged out Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

That recent resurgence stands as a major blow to those clubs who had been sniffing out a potential opportunity to lure him away.

Sources have confirmed Manchester United remain the most strongly interested club, viewing the England international as a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

Intermediaries have spoken about the player to Old Trafford officials, and United appreciate his technical ability and versatility as they seek to rebuild their defence. A move to Manchester would provide the regular first-team football Lewis-Skelly craves, particularly with an eye on securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England plans moving forward.

Atletico Madrid have also shown keen interest, amid claims earlier this year that suggested Arsenal could entertain offers.

Real Madrid have been mentioned in the past, and while those links had dried up, several Premier League sides, including Everton, West Ham, and Crystal Palace, have been monitoring his situation in the event of a potential loan move next season.

However, a shift in stance from Arsenal, as explained by sources, means the teenager now looks highly unlikely to be made available this summer…

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Arteta does not want Lewis-Skelly to leave Arsenal

That’s because, importantly, Arsenal sources have not confirmed that Lewis-Skelly is for sale this summer.

The club are assessing all options in the market as they plan for the next campaign. This measured stance is likely influenced by his recent featured appearances and encouraging displays, which have highlighted his adaptability and reinforced his value within Arteta’s plans.

Having signed a long-term contract until 2030 anyway, any departure would have required a substantial bid – potentially forming part of a combined package exceeding £60 million – to comply with squad cost ratio considerations.

Now, having forced his way back into the reckoning, the prospect of a move away looks to have been firmly taken off the menu.

Lewis-Skelly’s breakthrough came impressively in previous seasons, yet consistent minutes have proven elusive in 25/26. His recent contributions, including strong midfield outings, have boosted his stock and complicated any exit strategy.

Indeed, sources understand that performances like those against Fulham suggest the Gunners would likely prefer to retain and develop the talent, rather than cash in prematurely.

With the summer window approaching, Lewis-Skelly’s future remains far less uncertain.

United’s interest could yet intensify, but Arsenal’s approach means any offer would now need to be exceptional. For the player, the priority remains securing regular football to fulfil his potential at the highest level and after recently encourgament from Arteta, he’s unlikely to pursue a departure from the club he loves.

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