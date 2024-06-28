Man Utd can obliterate Arsenal snare of Barcelona star, with Ten Hag closing on destructive transfer

Manchester United signing one Barcelona man could ensure Arsenal can't sign another

A Manchester United signing could put paid to the transfer of Jules Kounde to Arsenal, with Barcelona reportedly waiting to discover the future of a Red Devils target before making a decision on the other move.

The Gunners are looking to make further ground on Manchester City, the side they have come second to in the Premier League for the past two campaigns. In the first of those seasons, they missed out by five points, and cut that to two last term.

That shows the additions Mikel Arteta made worked in closing the gap somewhat, and that same impact could be repeated with more star signings this summer.

Of late, Arsenal have been looking into a deal for Barcelona defender Kounde.

While their defence was the best of any side in the Premier League last term, strengthening it will only make them stronger.

It was reported that Arsenal sporting director Edu had approached the La Liga giants, offering Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah in exchange for the centre-back, who has played every game for France at Euro 2024.

Barca could be on the lookout for a new striker, with Vitor Roque potentially making way this summer, though it’s unclear if they’d like to take Nketiah on board.

Now, it seems as if Arsenal have failed with their initial approach.

Arsenal turned down by Barcelona

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest an enquiry from the Gunners has been turned down by Barcelona.

It’s suggested a high offer would need to be made for Kounde to be allowed to leave.

And the future of fellow Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo is also getting in the way of Arsenal’s potential move for Kounde.

It’s said the future of the latter depends on if the Uruguayan centre-back moves on this summer.

Indeed, the suggestion in reports is that there are doubts over the sale of Kounde, because only one of he and Araujo will be allowed to exit Barcelona.

That means that Manchester United could stop Arsenal from securing their desired transfer.

Man Utd could stop Arsenal move

It was recently revealed that the chances of Araujo leaving Barcelona were growing, with Manchester United the likeliest destination for his transfer.

As such, if United are to get him – having ‘intensified’ their efforts to do so – it seems Kounde will not be allowed to leave.

Erik ten Hag would therefore be getting one of his favourite targets, while depriving a side who have been better placed than his for the past few years of another.

