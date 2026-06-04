Man Utd rocked as Arsenal ‘advancing’ on ‘generational’ signing – top source

Arsenal are thundering towards the signing of a highly-rated winger at the expense of Manchester United, and how much the deal should cost has been revealed.

Arsenal hope the Premier League title they’ve just won is the first of many throughout the rest of this decade. The bulk of Mikel Arteta’s star players are either in their prime years, or still have their best days left to come.

That’s a frightening thought for Arsenal’s rivals, though to ensure this can become a dynasty, the Gunners must keep one eye on the future too.

That’s exactly what they’ve been doing over recent days, with trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, confirming Arsenal are in talks to sign Leicester’s 16-year-old wonderkid, Jeremy Monga.

“Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga,” Jacobs stated on X. “Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger.

“Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe.

“Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.”

Among the many clubs scrapping with Arsenal for the winger’s signature are Man Utd.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of the Red Devils pushing to sign Monga who sources within the industry view as a generational talent. Despite his tender age, Monga made 30 first-team appearances for the Foxes last term.

The BBC’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, recently revealed Monga is ‘open’ to joining the Gunners.

“[Arsenal] have also moved for Leicester’s teenage forward Jeremy Monga, 16, in recent weeks,” wrote Mokbel.

“Monga is viewed as one of the leading young prospects in English football and has been courted by a host of clubs.

“The teenager is understood to be open to joining Arsenal but it is unclear at this stage whether a departure from Leicester would require a tribunal.”

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Arsenal accelerate Jeremy Monga transfer

And according to a brief update from Jacobs on Thursday afternoon, Arsenal are now accelerating talks to sign Monga from Leicester.

“Arsenal advancing in talks with Jeremy Monga,” wrote Jacobs on X.

Regarding cost, The Sun backed up Jacobs’ reporting when stressing a deal would set the Gunners back at least £10m. The report noted the maximum the move should cost is £15m.

There is, of course, the possibility of a tribunal being required to set the transfer fee if Arsenal and Leicester cannot agree on a fee.

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