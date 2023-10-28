Man Utd told Arsenal hero would be ‘upgrade on Hojlund’ after Arteta transfer realisation

Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League hat-trick for Arsenal against Sheffield United and it has prompted Tim Sherwood to claim he would get in the Manchester United team.

Nketiah struck in the 28th, 50th and 58th minutes to set Arsenal on their way to a 5-0 win over the Blades on Saturday. Although he has scored a hat-trick before for the club, that was in the Carabao Cup, which makes this his first Premier League treble.

There have been various calls for Arsenal to sign a new striker if they want to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. Nketiah himself isn’t even usually their first choice up front – that is Gabriel Jesus.

But the all-time record goalscorer for the England under-21s now has five league goals to his name from 10 appearances this season, which is a commendable ratio.

And according to former Tottenham manager Sherwood, Nketiah deserves respect – and he could get in the Man Utd team ahead of their £72m man Rasmus Hojlund.

Sherwood told Sky Sports: “I feel sorry for Eddie because people [are] always, even Arsenal fans, always asking questions about him and look at what he can’t do.

“I like to look at what they can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams.

“You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man Utd at the moment, instead of Hojlund? He’s an upgrade on Hojlund. They [Man Utd] spent an awful lot of money on him.

“For me, he’s top drawer. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

“Jesus will help him out massively as well.”

For comparison, Hojlund is yet to score in the Premier League from his first six appearances in the English top flight after his move from Atalanta over the summer.

Arteta has realised Nketiah doesn’t want to leave Arsenal

Nketiah himself may have had opportunities to make a transfer of his own, but he has proven he wants to stay at Arsenal to Mikel Arteta.

Sherwood continued: “We are always looking for something else and I think we should appreciate what we’ve got in front of our nose.

“That boy has come through the academy, he has had opportunities to leave, he didn’t want to leave the football club. He’s got a right to stay there and fight for his place.

“I think Mikel is recognising that the boy really wants to play for the club. He’s put the armband on there today with a match ball under his arm. What a proud moment for him and his family.”

The 24-year-old’s all-time record in Arsenal colours is 37 goals from 145 appearances.

