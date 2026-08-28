Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be able to bring Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, with reports claiming that the Atletico Madrid striker’s entourage want him to move to the Gunners after he rejected the chance to return to Manchester City.

With Atletico emphatic that they will not sell Alvarez to Barcelona, Arsenal remain keen on securing a deal for the former Man City striker before the summer transfer window closes next week.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 24 that Arsenal are ready to pay €150million (£128.4m, $173.7m) for Alvarez.

Sources have told us that Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, have been in constant contact with the camp of the Argentina international striker.

The 26-year-old striker has long been adamant about his desire to move to Barcelona.

However, with Atletico refusing to sell Alvarez to Barcelona, Arsenal are increasingly growing in belief that the striker would move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Directvsports, Alvarez’s entourage are now trying to revive a deal with Arsenal and are encouraging the former Man City star to move to the Premier League champions.

The report has stated: ‘Julian Alvarez’s entourage is currently trying to revive, and revive is the word, the agreement with Arsenal, after the Barcelona deal fell through and with him refusing to continue at Atletico de Madrid, he also missed training again today.

‘The option his entourage is pursuing, obviously believing it’s in Julian’s best interest, is to revive the deal with Arsenal.

“It remains to be seen under what conditions this will happen: whether it’s a one-year loan to Arsenal followed by a move to Barcelona, or a permanent transfer to Arsenal.’

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Julian Alvarez rejects Man City return

According to Cadena SER, Alvarez has turned down the chance to return to Man City.

The striker joined Atletico from Man City in the summer of 2024.

During his time at Man City, Alvarez won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once, and the Champions League on one occasion.

Cadena SER has reported that ‘Manchester City have expressed interest in Julian Alvarez and have spoken with Atletico de Madrid to enquire about the striker’s situation’.

However, the Argentina international striker, who has won the World Cup once and the Copa America twice, ‘has categorically rejected a return to the club from which he joined Atletico de Madrid’.

The report has further stated: ‘Manchester City has been another option considered by Julian Alvarez for his future.

‘The team managed by Enzo Maresca has shown interest in the player’s delicate situation, expressing interest in a possible transfer.

‘However, even before being able to present an offer to Atlético de Madrid, they received a negative response from Julian Alvarez.’

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