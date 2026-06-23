Arsenal ‘express interest’ in signing £34.5m Man City winger and get ‘prompt’ response

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Savinho to the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City turning down the Gunners’ advances, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals Julian Alvarez’s response to a potential move to the north London club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham want to sign Savinho from Man City this summer.

Sources have told us that Man City themselves are willing to sell the Brazil international winger.

Tottenham tried to sign Savinho last summer, but Man City blocked his move and convinced him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, the Cityzens, who will have Enzo Maresca as their new manager following the departure of Pep Guardiola, are ready to cash in on the winger they paid €40million (£34.5m, $45.7m) for in the summer of 2024.

It has now emerged in the Brazilian media that Arsenal, too, have made a move to sign Savinho.

According to RTI Esporte agency, Arsenal tried to convince Man City to a loan deal for the 22-year-old, but the Cityzens turned it down.

The report has stated: ‘Tottenham’s interest comes after Savinho’s name was also mentioned in connection with Arsenal.

‘However, talks with the Gunners did not progress.

‘The London club did express interest in a loan, but this was promptly rejected by City, who made it clear that they would only accept a permanent transfer for the player.’

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Julian Alvarez rejects Arsenal for Barcelona

Not only have Arsenal suffered a blow regarding Savinho, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have also been rebuffed in their approach for Julian Alvarez.

On Monday, the Atletico Madrid striker revealed his desire to leave this summer.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal are among the clubs keen on Alvarez, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also after the former Manchester City star.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alvarez has already turned down the chance to join Arsenal this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “PSG tried, but Julian Alvarez said, ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“And also, Arsenal tried to make an approach to Atletico Madrid and to Julian Alvarez’s camp to understand the situation of Julian Alvarez, but the answer from the player was exactly the same – ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“So, this is what Julian told Arsenal and PSG.

“Now, it’s going to be important to see what happens.

“It’s still very long, it’s been a long time of this story, but it’s still two months before we can call the very end of the summer transfer window.

“Now, we have to understand what Atletico Madrid will do with these two clubs because the strategy at Atletico could be, we want to keep the player, of course, but if Julian wants to leave, as he announced, he has the possibility to negotiate with Arsenal or eventually with PSG.

“Well, on PSG, let me tell you, PSG have gone very cold.

“PSG didn’t take the transfer well, so I think the PSG story for Julian Alvarez is very, very very cold at this stage.

“Arsenal still didn’t sign a new striker, and so, in case the doors open again from now to the next weeks, we have to see what happens.

“But, at the moment, the strategy for Atletico could be okay, you want to leave, you can go to another club.

“Otherwise, they can keep the player because they insist on keeping the player and consider Julian not for sale.

“In this story, Barcelona remain strong with the agreement with the player.

“They know that the player wants to go there when Alvarez goes public and says, ‘I want to fulfil my dream’, the dream is Barcelona, but now it depends what happens between the clubs.”

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