Arsenal are ready to make a renewed effort to convince Manuel Locatelli to move to the Emirates Stadium, with a report in the Italian media claiming that Mikel Arteta is personally keen on a deal for the Juventus star who has been described by one pundit as the best Italian midfielder at the moment.

While much has been made about Arsenal’s desperate need to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, the case to bring in more bodies for the midfield department can also be made. Jorginho is likely to leave for Flamengo in the summer transfer window, while Thomas Partey is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are two central midfielders at the top of their game at the moment, but if Arsenal are to sustain their Premier League title challenge in the long run, then they need to bring in another player for that position.

According to JuveLive, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Juventus and Italy international midfielder Locatelli.

The Gunners are reportedly ready to make a bid for the midfielder, who has played 30 times for Italy and won UEFA Euro 2020 with his country.

What is encouraging for Arsenal is that Juventus are ready to sell Locatelli for just €25million (£21m / $26m).

JuveLive has noted that Arsenal could easily pay the transfer fee for the midfielder, who has given two assists in 21 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Juventus this season.

Arsenal wanted to sign Locatelli when he was at Sassuolo, but he decided to move to Juventus instead.

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali publicly revealed in 2024 that Arsenal offered more than Juventus in transfer fees for the Locatelli, but it was the midfielder whose desire was to switch to the Bianconeri.

Manuel Locatelli is ‘the best Italian midfielder’

At the age of 27, Locatelli is a key player for Juventus and Italy and is at the top of his game.

While Juventus are not having a particularly great campaign, with the Bianconeri 12 points behind leaders Napoli in fifth place in the Serie A table, Locatelli has been a consistent figure in central midfield and has been very good.

Former Italy international forward Antonio Cassano has been hugely impressed with the Juventus star this season and believes that he is the best midfielders in Serie A at the moment.

Cassano said in January: “Barella runs a lot, but I keep thinking he causes quite a bit of confusion.

“Pair Locatelli with Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan, players who consistently create football, and then let’s see…

“Today, the best Italian midfielder is Locatelli, based on what he shows on the pitch.

“He’s not Pirlo, he’s not Rodri, but if the comparison is with Barella, Frattesi, Ricci, or Rovella…

“Locatelli is showing more consistency and leadership. He’s endured waves of criticism but continues to stand out.”

Latest Arsenal news: Huijsen interest, Sesko preference

With Real Madrid keen on a deal for William Saliba, Arsenal are looking at potential centre-backs to sign in the summer transfer window.

While the Gunners do not want to sell Saliba, the defender himself is reported to be keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal have been linked with Dean Huijsen as a potential successor to Saliba. The defender has a release clause of £55million in his contract at Bournemouth, and the Gunners find that attractive.

However, the north London outfit will face stiff competition for the defender. Manchester United, Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are all following Huijsen.

Arsenal are determined to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and have an eye on Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko is one of the best strikers in Europe and has been a star for RB Leipzig.

The Slovenia international is only 21, and Arsenal believe that he would be a great addition to their team.

Manchester United are also eyeing a move for Sesko, but a report has claimed that the striker prefers a move to the Gunners to a switch to Old Trafford.

Arsenal have also been linked with Moise Kean. The striker failed to make a huge impact at Everton, but he is starring in Italy, and the Gunners have taken a shine to the Fiorentina star.

STATS: Manuel Locatelli at Juventus this season