Arsenal switch focus to Bruno Guimaraes alternative as Arteta eyes new partner for Declan Rice

Arsenal are looking to bring in a new midfield partner for Declan Rice and reports suggest that Juventus star Manuel Locatelli is back on the club’s radar.

Locatelli has been persistently linked with a move to North London for many years, stretching back to before he joined Juventus in 2021.

Giovanni Carnevali, the chairman of the midfielder’s previous club, Sassuolo, recently revealed that the Gunners were offering a sweeter deal than Juventus.

However, Localetti opted to stay in Italy in 2021 and he has gone on to become a key player for the Turin-based outfit.

Mikel Arteta’s search for midfield reinforcements could reportedly see Arsenal renew their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Locatelli living his dream at Juventus

Locatelli appears to be very happy at Juventus and it would take something special to prompt a move away from the old lady.

As a boyhood supporter of the club, Locatelli appears to be living his dream in Turin.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is being watched by plenty elite teams including Arsenal, with Locatelli seen as another option if Arteta cannot lure the Brazilian down to London.

Newcastle will not allow Guimaraes to move for anything below his £100m release clause and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can match that fee.

Locatelli, on the other hand, has just celebrated winning his first trophy with Juventus, with his team winning 1-0 against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

Juve man would improve Arsenal spine

Arsenal feel the need to add midfield reinforcements this summer and Locatelli would be an excellent choice.

He has the potential to be a better player in an Arteta setup than Thomas Partey or Jorginho, for example.

The 26-year-old can play both defensively and as a box-to-box midfielder. He will provide power, defensive cover, and creativity to the Arsenal midfield.

The Italian international has one goal and six assists in all competitions this season. He is just coming into his prime now, and a transfer to Arsenal could be a very positive move for him.

He would have the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League and demonstrate his value in the English game.

There is no question that the midfielder possesses the technical ability to prosper in England, and he may be an important player for Arsenal.

The Italian international might work well in combination with Declan Rice in the midfield.

However, he has a contract with Juventus until 2028, and the Italian club is under no immediate pressure to sell him.

Arsenal may need to pay a premium in order to persuade them to let him go and even then they would also need to convince the player to make the jump.