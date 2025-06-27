Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has to meet a condition for Marc Guehi to join the Gunners from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk brings the latest from Spain on the Gunners’ pursuit of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

In Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal have two of the best central defenders in the world. The duo are so good that the Gunners conceded only 34 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season, as the north London club finished second in the table.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta is aware of the need to have suitable back-ups, especially as Takehiro Tomiyasu has had injury problems and Jakub Kiwior has not always impressed.

With Guehi out of contract at Palace at the end of next season, Arsenal have taken a shine to the England international central defender.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that although Palace value Guehi at £70million, they will accept a fee of £45million for the centre-back, with Liverpool and Newcastle United also keen.

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel has added that Arsenal have a great chance of signing Guehi from Palace as long as they promise to make him a regular in the starting line-up.

Mokbel said on the Latte Firm podcast: “Marc Guehi is a player they have looked at and they are definitely interested in.

“Of course, if Arsenal came to him with a proposal to say ‘you’re going to be one of our starting centre-backs’, then he would run across London to do that deal. I’m sure he would.

“But, the problem Arsenal are going to face in signing a centre-back this summer is convincing them to be number three, the third-choice.”

With Gabriel and Saliba having formed a strong partnership at the heart of Arsenal defence, it is unlikely that Arteta will be able to make such a promise to Guehi.

The Gunners are looking for a reliable back-up and have identified Mosquera as an ideal candidate, but reports in Spain suggest that the move is not going to be straightforward.

Arsenal suffer Cristhian Mosquera blow – reports

Reports in England on Thursday were very optimistic about Arsenal getting a deal done with Valencia for Mosquera.

There were claimed that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old Spanish centre-back.

However, the Spanish media have a different take on the matter.

According to Radio Marca Valencia, Arsenal have had a bid of less than €20million (£17m, $23.4m) for Mosquera turned down by Valencia.

It has also been claimed that Los Che have offered the youngster a new deal.

Journalist German Munoz had earlier reported on El Chiringuito that Arsenal have not fully convinced Mosquera about a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Munoz said: “Arsenal are going to make a formal offer.

“An initial formal offer of around €20m (£17m, $23.4m) for Cristhian Mosquera to Valencia Club de Fútbol.

“I’m told that even so, Cristhian Mosquera is still prioritising renewing with Valencia and wants to wait for Valencia Club de Fútbol. He’s been waiting since the end of the La Liga season.

“He still wants to hear the project that Valencia Club de Fútbol is going to offer him, but it’s true that the project Arsenal are offering, which they’re already trying to convince the player, convinces and motivates him, and Valencia must make a move.

“Mosquera continues to prioritise that renewal because he wants to play for Valencia, but with a series of conditions.

“There are two conditions in this case, one is his personal financial project, and the other is his sporting project.”

Munoz added: “Valencia, as I said, hasn’t presented a renewal offer yet, and the player, although he wants to stay, isn’t going to wait forever for Valencia/

“And as I said, Arsenal, who are already going to make an offer of around €20m (£17m, $23.4m), are coming all in for the player.

“And not just Arsenal, but there are other European clubs that are going to offer—they want to acquire the player’s services in the coming weeks. That’s the reality.”

