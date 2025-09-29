‘Definitely NOT Liverpool’ – Arsenal tipped to ‘come in’ and sign £35m star with Arne Slot in the dumps

Wayne Rooney has shown his allegiance to Manchester United and Everton by urging one of the Premier League’s best players not to join Liverpool and make Arne Slot’s side better, with the former England international forward tipping Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to make a move for him.

Liverpool beat Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, and the Reds are determined to retain the championship. It is very tight at the top of the table at the moment, with Arsenal just two points behind leaders Liverpool after six rounds of matches.

While Liverpool have one of the best and strongest squads in Europe, the defending Premier League champions are in urgent need of a defender, especially after the injury suffered by Giovanni Leoni, who will be out of action for around a year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool were close to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on the final day of the summer transfer window, and sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the Reds could try again for the defender in January.

Guehi had agreed on personal terms with Liverpool and had even undergone a medical, with the Merseyside outfit agreeing on a £35million (€40.3m, $47.4m) transfer fee, but Palace pulled the plug after they failed to sign Igor Julio as his replacement.

With the England international out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and not willing to sign a new deal, Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the race for Guehi, according to TBR.

There is interest in Guehi from Real Madrid, too, but Rooney believes that Arsenal and Chelsea will come in for the 25-year-old.

The BBC Sport pundit, a former Man Utd and Everton star, has made it clear that he does not want Guehi to join Liverpool.

Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show with a laugh: “Definitely not Liverpool! No, listen, I think he’ll have options, not just in England, in Europe as well.”

The former England international added: “I’ve just got a feeling Arsenal and Chelsea might come in and take Liverpool out of it.

“But Liverpool for me is the best city in the world, so if he does join, that’s where he’ll be going, so just enjoy Liverpool.

“But I hope he doesn’t, because I think he’d improve them.”

Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s top centre-back target – sources

In recent days, there has been speculation that Liverpool are looking at alternative options, with interest in Guehi mounting.

Like Guehi at Palace, Dayot Upamecano is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Liverpool have taken a shine to him.

According to CaughtOffSide and The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Merseyside rivals Everton, with Manchester United also keen on the defender.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Guehi remains Liverpool’s top centre-back target.

Jones said: “Guehi is the preferred option for Liverpool, there is no doubt about that.

“Their stance on him has not changed since the failed move in the last transfer window, and there is a very strong belief that he would fit well with their playing system and future vision.

“Obviously, they cannot control Guehi’s thoughts from this moment and there is always a chance another club could turn his head, but they very much hope to sign him next year.

“Through the blueprints they have for how this team evolves and the data they have on Guehi and how their defenders need to play, he completely fits.

“It’s not even just his defensive ability that excites them; it is also his decision-making on the ball and his ability to play out of defence. He really is a good all-around fit.

“It would be mad of them to not have other players on their radar too because we are fast approaching a time when the centre of their defence needs a shake-up.

“Van Dijk is in his mid-thirties and Konate could be leaving. But in an ideal world, I still believe they want Guehi and would take him over any other option.”

