Arsenal legend Ray Parlour ‘would love’ the Gunners to sign Marcus Rashford from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Rashford is having a disappointing season at Old Trafford, having found the net just five times in 24 appearances. And his troubles came to a head in the recent derby defeat to Manchester City.

The Englishman did not make Ralf Rangnick’s starting eleven, despite being the only recognised centre-forward in the squad. Instead, Rangnick went with Bruno Fernandes in a false nine role.

Rashford came off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Paul Pogba – by that point United were 2-1 down.

However, 24-year-old Rashford could not make an impact and the Red Devils actually had less threat with him on the pitch, with the match finishing 4-1.

Pundit Gary Neville said after the loss: “I thought they were better with Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes up front than they were when Rashford came on. I thought they were even worse when Rashford and Lingard came on.

“I thought they were terrible.”

According to 90Min, Rashford is showing frustration at his lack of game time under Rangnick. He could even submit a transfer request this summer, with his contract expiring in 2023.

Marcus Rashford wanted by several clubs

Other outlets claim Arsenal and Real Madrid may move in to snatch Rashford from United.

Parlour, who made over 400 appearances for the Gunners, has now reacted to the transfer links. He said on talkSPORT (via HITC): “I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer. Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal.”

However, fellow Arsenal legend Paul Merson does not think a move to the Emirates will go ahead.

“It’s been two or three months and there is talk of Rashford being moved on. Seriously?” Merson said earlier this week.

“No manager in their right mind would come to Old Trafford and offload Rashford.

“Even if I was going to take over the club as manager tomorrow morning, I wouldn’t be letting Rashford go.

“This is why Manchester United are in a shambles, how haven’t they got a manager in place now.

“Whoever does come in as manager isn’t going to get rid of Rashford. So the move will have to be done before then, that’s if it is going happen.”

Martin Odegaard talks Arsenal transfer policy

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has given his verdict on the club’s transfer policy.

In the summer, it centred around bringing in young talent and nurturing them. Players such as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale have come in alongside Odegaard and impressed.

“The club did really well,” Odegaard told the PA news agency. “I think they had a clear plan what they wanted to do and what kind of players and profiles they wanted to bring in. I think everyone they brought in has done a great job, improved the team a lot, so credit to them.”

Odegaard also gave Mikel Arteta something to think about when it comes to Arsenal’s next captain…

