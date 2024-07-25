Marquee Arsenal signing DONE, with final blockade swerved and star immediately uniting with Gunners

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are to sign Riccardo Calafiori and he's likely to join up almost immediately

Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal is done, as per Fabrizio Romano, as the insider has stated final talks over the prior sell-on fee between Bologna and Basel have come to a conclusion.

Two seasons ago, the Gunners struggled at the back end, as the favoured defensive partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba were split up due to the latter’s injury. It meant Rob Holding had to play at centre-back, and the drop off was noticeable.

Poor performances meant Manchester City caught Arsenal and won the league, despite Mikel Arteta’s side holding top spot for most of the campaign.

Holding was then shipped out in a sign of the manager’s desire to not have anyone weighing his side down, and after another second-placed finish last term, he’s once again looking to shore up the Arsenal back line.

Italy centre-back Calafiori – also capable of playing left-back – has dominated the club’s thinking in recent months.

His dominant display in the first match of the recent Euros put a lot of sides on notice, partly due to the fact it was only the 22-year-old’s second start for his country.

And Arsenal soon moved into top spot for Calafiori.

Having got the defender on side a while ago, on June 20, it was reported they had agreed a fee with Bologna for the defender, of approximately £37.9million.

Arsenal secure Calafiori transfer

The terms are to include a sell-on fee, similarly to what Bologna agreed with Basel, who were set to receive 50 per cent of the fee the Italian side sold him for.

But it was suggested that the clubs were in talks over altering that, and there was therefore a holdup in the move being confirmed.

As per Romano, though, things are now ‘all sorted’ between the two sides over the prior sell-on fee.

He does not give information on what percentage either side will now gain from the transfer to Arsenal.

However, he has given the famous ‘here we go’ stamp, so all issues have been overcome and Calafiori will soon become a Gunner, as documents between Arsenal and Bologna are currently being exchanged.

Calafiori to join squad immediately

Romano has revealed that Calafiori will make approximately £3.4million a year, and his contract will span five years.

What’s more, it seems he’s immediately set to join up with the squad.

Indeed, Arsenal are currently on pre-season tour in the USA, and Romano has confirmed that Calafiori will undertake his medical there, which suggests he’ll then join his new teammates for their pre-season fixtures.

