Marquee Arsenal signing pushes out Arteta addition, with forlorn star now ‘ready’ to walk away

Jakub Kiwior is ready to leave Arsenal after the signing of Riccardo Calafiori

The impending signing of Riccardo Calafiori will reportedly push a Mikel Arteta signing out the door, as he is now ‘ready’ to leave, having seen the Italian brought in.

Arteta is not a stranger to making ruthless decisions that will benefit his Gunners side. Last summer, he sold Rob Holding for a lowly fee, after the centre-back came into the side in place of the injured William Saliba during the title run-in of the previous campaign and somewhat let the side down with his performances.

It meant Arsenal failed to win the Premier League title, having been in a very strong position before Saliba’s injury.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah were both dropped up top having underwhelmed in terms of goal production last season, and new signing Kai Havertz replaced them.

Jakub Kiwior may be the latest player to be pushed to the side as a result of Arteta’s desire to take the last step to the title.

The Polish centre-back, who also plays as a left-back, was only signed in January 2023, and played 20 times in the Premier League last term, though already seems as if he’ll be replaced.

The Gunners have begun exchanging contracts with Bologna over the signing of Italy international Calafiori, who plays both the same positions as Kiwior.

It was suggested previously that the Pole could have been included in the deal, as Bologna wanted him, and the agreement between the two clubs would have come sooner than it did.

Kiwior ready to leave Arsenal

But despite the fact he was not interested in that move, reports in Kiwior’s native Poland suggest Calafiori’s signing has prompted a big decision on the defender’s future.

Indeed, it’s said he is ‘ready’ to leave the Emirates, with that move an impending one.

He is seemingly aware that the presence of Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber and potentially still Kieran Tierney, will be too much for him to contend with, along with centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba.

As such, Kiwior will look for refuge at another side, and Arsenal will allow him to leave, favouring a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

Ample interest in Kiwior

Interest from Inter and AC Milan has been reported previously.

And it’s said Italian clubs are certainly still interested in the centre-back, with Inter named but ‘other big clubs’ in the Serie A keen on the signing.

But it’s also suggested that Italy is not the only location he could head to.

While it’s not suggested where other interest in him lies, Kiwior is said to have admirers outside the Serie A, too.

He may not find it difficult to find himself a new side, after what would have been a tough time at Arsenal, all things considered.

