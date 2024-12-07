Lukasz Podolski believes Arsenal signing a top striker in the summer will help Kai Havertz to improve, with the former Gunners ace also praising the ‘great’ project Mikel Arteta has built.

Havertz has largely operated as Arsenal’s main centre-forward this term. He got off to an electric start, registering four goals and one assist in his first seven Premier League appearances of the campaign.

Havertz has recently netted in wins over West Ham United and Sporting CP too, taking his record to nine goals in 20 games so far.

However, the Germany star is widely viewed as a central attacking midfielder, rather than as a No 9. In summer 2025, Arsenal are expected to dip into the market for an elite striker, who could play just ahead of Havertz while also pushing Gabriel Jesus out of the Emirates.

Podolski, who scored 31 goals in 82 games during his playing days at Arsenal, has now taken a look at Havertz.

In a new interview (via talkSPORT), Podolski said: “I don’t know if when he was younger his position was a proper number nine, but for me he’s not a classic number nine striker.

“He does well, but I think when you put Kai behind a good striker he has more potential, but let’s see, it’s only my view from outside.”

On Arsenal as a whole, the former striker added: “Let’s cross our fingers that this season will be good and we win the Premier League and maybe something happens in Europe.

“I think they’re building something great, good structure, good atmosphere, but we as the fans from outside, we want something at the end [of the season].”

Isak could link up with Havertz

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target to fill the striker position.

Contract talks between Isak and Newcastle have stalled as he wants to be guaranteed Champions League football each season, which has opened the door for Arsenal to swoop in.

Arsenal will have to spend big to land the Sweden international, though. Newcastle value Isak at more than £100million (€120.7m / $127.7m), with some outlets claiming they could even hold out for as much as £150m (€181m / $191.6m).

Plus, Arsenal might have to fend off Chelsea to sign Isak, as the Blues are tracking him in case they lose out in the race for Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal transfers: Double exit; talks over Wolves raid

Meanwhile, Fabio Vieira and Nuno Tavares both appear destined to leave Arsenal in the summer.

Vieira has returned to Porto on loan after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal. The deal does not include any purchase clause, but Arsenal are ‘ready to listen to offers’ over a permanent transfer once he returns.

Tavares is also out on loan, having joined Lazio in July. His loan does include a conditional obligation to buy. Mail Plus state that even if this is not activated, Arsenal will push to sell the left-back ahead of next season.

While Vieira and Tavares look set to leave the Emirates, Matheus Cunha is a new option who could arrive in North London and bolster Arteta’s squad.

Reports claim that Arsenal have held discussions with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the forward’s availability.

Arsenal moving for Cunha could set up a big transfer battle with Manchester United, who are also keeping tabs on the Brazilian.

How do Havertz and Isak compare?