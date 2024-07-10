Marseille have reportedly approached Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah after a row broke out over their potential signing of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that a deal worth £27m (including add-ons) was all tied up for Marseille, with only Greenwood’s approval needed to complete the transfer.

The 22-year-old was axed from the Man Utd squad following his arrest in January 2022 for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All charges were dropped against him following the withdrawal of the cooperation of key witnesses.

Greenwood returned to football with a successful loan spell with Getafe last season and a number of top sides have been considering moves for him.

Marseille have reportedly won the race, the mayor of the French city has called the transfer ‘shameful’ and ‘not acceptable’ in a recent interview – which you can read about here.

A number of fans also held a protest against Greenwood’s potential arrival, leading that speculation that Marseille could call it all off.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi said that he would ‘protect’ Greenwood like his ‘own child’ if he did sign, so the deal remains on at this stage.

EXCLUSIVE: Jobe Bellingham snubs Tottenham transfer with stance on future Man Utd move revealed

Marseille ‘approach’ Eddie Nketiah

Amid the speculation surrounding the deal for Greenwood, Foot Mercato claims that Marseille are not done with their attacking additions and Nketiah is the next name on their shortlist.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in March that Arsenal had informed Nketiah that he is free to find a new club this summer.

That’s because Mikel Arteta won’t guarantee him consistent playing time in the coming season, especially if the Gunners sign a new striker.

It’s claimed that Marseille have already had ‘positive exchanges’ with Nketiah’s representatives over a transfer as De Zerbi aims to build a squad capable of competing for trophies.

The report says De Zerbi has been an admirer of Nketiah since his Brighton and Hove Albion days, which is why he’s keen to bring him in this summer.

The 25-year-old broke into the Arsenal first team in 2017 and has made 168 appearances for the London club, scoring 38 goals in the process.

Nketiah is under contract until 2027 at the Emirates and Arsenal are reportedly set to demand around £50m for his signature.

It will be interesting to see whether Marseille come forward with a concrete offer for the striker and whether they do get a deal for Greenwood over the line.

DON’T MISS: Six midfielders Man Utd could buy to replace Bruno Fernandes as Dani Olmo shoots up shortlist