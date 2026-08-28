Marseille are exploring a late-window move for Illan Meslier, barely seven weeks after the French goalkeeper completed a free transfer to Premier League champions Arsenal, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources indicate a loan could prove the most realistic route before the deadline, offering the 26-year-old regular football after a swift change in circumstances at The Emirates.

Meslier signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year in early July, arriving after his exit from Leeds United, where he made 215 appearances and kept 70 clean sheets across seven seasons.

He was brought in as experienced cover behind David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the additional aim of allowing 20-year-old Tommy Setford to leave on loan and gain first-team minutes. The England Under-21 international has made two senior appearances for the Gunners but has not yet found a suitable temporary home.

That stalled exit has left Arsenal with four senior goalkeepers.

Raya remains the undisputed first choice after winning the Golden Glove last season for the third successive season last time out. Arrizabalaga continues as the established deputy, while Setford stays on the books.

Meslier, who did not play a competitive minute for Leeds last term, therefore sits third, and potentially fourth, in the pecking order and is unlikely to see meaningful action in the Premier League or cups this campaign.

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Return home a realistic option for Meslier

Marseille’s interest stems from their own shortage of options in the goalkeeping department. Indeed, Gerónimo Rulli’s departure to Manchester City left Jeffrey de Lange as the only established senior option.

The Ligue 1 club have identified Meslier as a leading target because of his experience, Premier League pedigree and earlier grounding at Lorient.

Sources suggest club officials have been working on the possibility in recent days, though any approach remains dependent on Marseille first trimming their wage bill with a couple of expected exits.

Arsenal are under no pressure to sanction an exit so soon after signing the player. They would, however, listen to a structured loan that preserves his development and squad numbers.

For Meslier, who publicly spoke of wanting to win trophies and prove why the Gunners signed him, the chance of starting games in France may prove more attractive than another season on the fringes.

With the window closing, talks would need to move quickly. Whether a deal materialises or Setford eventually departs, Arsenal’s goalkeeping department remains crowded.

Meanwhile, my TEAMtalk colleague Graeme Bailey has delivered a blockbuster update on the Gunners reigniting their interest in an explosive Real Madrid talent.