Arsenal are in the mix for Sporting ace Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal great Martin Keown has questioned whether Viktor Gyokeres would be the right striker signing for Mikel Arteta’s team, surprisingly criticising his speed.

Gyokeres is one of the most coveted players in Europe after hitting 26 goals in just 24 appearances for Sporting CP so far this season. The centre-forward is not only destroying the Portuguese top flight but also causing Champions League defenders a host of problems, having netted a hat-trick during Sporting’s shock 4-1 victory over Manchester City on November 5.

Gyokeres’ incredible form for Sporting has led to plenty of talk about him joining one of Europe’s truly elite sides in 2025.

Ruben Amorim is interested in reuniting with the Sweden ace at Manchester United, though he will face competition from clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Arsenal view Gyokeres as a top replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who is lacking confidence and has only scored once this term.

Keown has now backed Arsenal to spend big on a new No 9 if their current forwards do not start to improve their form.

“The players who are there at the moment need to start scoring goals fast don’t they otherwise Mikel will put his hands in his pocket and buy a forward,” he told the Oxford Mail.

When asked about Gyokeres in particular, Keown said: “He’s not quick enough. And he wouldn’t have been quick enough in my day.”

Keown’s comments can be viewed as harsh considering Gyokeres has managed a top speed of 34.55km/h in the Champions League this campaign, which is faster than one of Arsenal’s own attackers in Gabriel Martinelli (34.39km/h).

The 26-year-old has turned into a physical beast since first getting among the goals at Coventry City and will believe he has all the attributes required to shine at the very highest level.

Gyokeres looked sharp during Arsenal’s UCL trip to Sporting last month and hit the woodwork late on, though the Gunners managed to frustrate him and limit his chances.

Arsenal transfers: Rashford stance; new La Liga target

Meanwhile, Arsenal insider Charles Watts has reacted to speculation that the club will reignite their interest in Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman could depart United in 2025 as he has been put up for sale so that Sir Jim Ratcliffe can engineer a ‘cultural reboot’.

Watts, though, thinks Rashford is ‘not what Arsenal need’, with other attacking targets such as Gyokeres higher up on Arteta’s wish list.

While Rashford is unlikely to arrive at the Emirates, Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume is a new target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are ‘closely monitoring’ Agoume’s performances in La Liga ahead of a future move.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has been compared to Paul Pogba as he is technically great but is also a physical player.

