Journalist reveals which club Martin Odegaard could leave Arsenal for as ‘special’ star has intriguing exit clause

A journalist has shed light on which team Martin Odegaard may leave Arsenal for in the future as the ‘special’ midfielder has an interesting exit clause in his Gunners deal.

Odegaard originally joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021. He went on to play 20 times for Arsenal in all competitions, registering two goals and two assists.

While Odegaard’s numbers were not exceptional, he did enough in matches and in training to convince Mikel Arteta on a permanent move.

And Arsenal signed him by paying Real an initial £30million in August 2021. According to Sky Sports, £4m in bonuses were also up for grabs to Real as part of the deal.

Odegaard’s influence on the team has gradually increased since then. Last season, he managed seven goals and five assists in 40 games, helping Arsenal to fight for a top-four spot – though they ultimately finished fifth – and reach the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The playmaker also captained Arsenal towards the end of the campaign following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s January exit and while Alexandre Lacazette was struggling to get into the starting lineup.

Odegaard’s leadership skills impressed Arteta and he was named permanent Arsenal skipper over the summer. He is enjoying another top season with the north London outfit, having netted six goals already and helped Arteta’s men go top of the Premier League table.

His Arsenal contract runs until June 2025. This means Arsenal fans will not have to worry about a free-transfer exit any time soon, though club chiefs could probably do with extending it in 2023 or 2024.

‘Right of first refusal’ included in Martin Odegaard deal

A journalist has now spoken about a ‘right of first refusal’ Arsenal have agreed on, should the Norwegian end up leaving Emirates Stadium.

As per Spanish reporter Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Odegaard’s former side Real will benefit from this clause. This makes the Spanish giants the most likely club for Odegaard to join if he departs Arsenal.

“There is a kind of right of first refusal for Real Madrid that we will see if at some point it makes sense for them to exercise it,” he said on his YouTube channel, translated by Sport Witness.

“Odegaard has just turned 24 and is still at a good age. We’ll see, but with [Jude] Bellingham there would be a more powerful project.

“His (Odegaard’s) talent is special and he spent very little time here.”

What de Mon is saying is similar to fellow journalist Fabrizio Romano. When Odegaard signed for Arsenal permanently, Romano said Real do not have a buy-back clause but they do possess ‘first refusal’ for his next transfer.

The 24-year-old may move back to Real in the future. But Arsenal supporters do not have to worry about it right now. He seems very happy under Arteta and will be relishing the extra responsibility on his shoulders.

Odegaard will also have full focus on making Arsenal Prem champions once again. This has not happened since 2003-04, and Arsenal are in a strong position to end this long wait.

Following the 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday, Arsenal will play Brighton away from home on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Romano claims Arsenal are back in the hunt to add another Brazilian ace to their squad.