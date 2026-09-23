Arsenal advancing in talks to finalise three crucial deals following Mikel Arteta agreement

Arsenal are set for a triple boost after Mikel Arteta agrees new deal

Martin Odegaard is ready to follow Mikel Arteta in committing his long-term future to Arsenal, with terms on a new contract progressing, while TEAMtalk understands the club are keen to follow up that with two more new deals for key players.

With an agreement now in place for Arteta to extend his stay at the Emirates, we can confirm Odegaard is also on course for a new deal, and talks between the midfielder’s camp and Arsenal moving in a positive direction.

We exclusively revealed at the start of this year that Odegaard remained fully committed to Arsenal despite a difficult campaign for the Norway international.

The 26-year-old had been battling back to full fitness following knee problems, with his availability and form both affected during a frustrating period.

There had been reports suggesting Odegaard’s future could be uncertain, but we understand that was never the case, with sources making clear that both the player and the club were more than happy with their respective situations.

That strong relationship has helped pave the way for the latest contract talks to progress smoothly.

Odegaard ended Arsenal’s title-winning campaign in excellent form and then carried that momentum into the World Cup finals with Norway, further strengthening the belief that he remains a hugely important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The midfielder has also made an impressive start to the current season and his performances have only cemented the prospect of him extending his Arsenal stay.

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Arsenal to follow Odegaard deal with two more new contracts

Odegaard’s current contract runs until 2028, but Arsenal are keen to reward their captain with improved terms and provide further security over his long-term future.

There is a strong desire from both sides to reach an agreement, with negotiations going well.

Odegaard has established himself as one of the most important figures in Arteta’s Arsenal squad since joining the club permanently from Real Madrid, and his status as captain makes his continued commitment particularly significant.

His future was never viewed internally as a major concern despite the speculation surrounding his situation, with Arsenal confident that the player remained committed to the project.

Now, with Arteta also set to sign a new long-term agreement, Arsenal are moving towards securing the futures of several key figures.

We can confirm that talks with Jurrien Timber are also progressing well, with the defender’s new contract expected to be finalised soon.

Timber has become an increasingly important member of Arteta’s squad since arriving from Ajax and Arsenal are keen to secure his future as part of their wider contract strategy.

There have also been discussions with another of the club’s most important players, with talks also beginning with Declan Rice over an extension.

We understand Arsenal want Rice to commit his future to the club sooner rather than later, with the England international firmly viewed as a central figure in the club’s long-term plans.

The moves form part of a wider strategy from Arsenal to secure the futures of the core players who have helped establish the club as one of the leading sides in English football.

Arteta’s new agreement is set to take him into the next decade of his Arsenal tenure, while Odegaard, Timber and Rice are all moving towards fresh commitments of their own.