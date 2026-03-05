Martin Odegaard wants to sign a new deal to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is determined to prove he remains a key figure at the club and intends to commit his future by signing a new contract, TEAMtalk understands, and with two of Italy’s biggest sides set to see their ambitious transfer dreams crushed.

The 27-year-old Norway international has endured a frustrating, stop-start campaign with Premier League leaders Arsenal but remains focused on playing a major role under boss Mikel Arteta.

Despite injury setbacks, Odegaard has still featured 20 times in the Premier League this season, registering six assists and one goal while battling through shoulder and knee problems, which has limited him to a lowly 1078 minutes in the competition all season.

However, sources within Arsenal have indicated that Arteta continues to have full faith in his captain and has no desire whatsoever to see him depart north London.

TEAMtalk understands that intermediaries have recently sounded out potential interest in Odegaard, with enquiries emerging from Italy. Among the clubs alerted to his situation are Inter Milan and Juventus.

Despite that, sources close to both the player’s camp and Arsenal have strongly dismissed suggestions that the midfielder is seeking a move away, and as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the club would like to extend his contract – which currently expires in 2028.

To that end, Arteta is understood to have made his feelings known to sporting director Andrea Berta, who we believe has the situation ‘in hand’.

From his point of view, Odegaard is said to be fully committed to the project at Arsenal and eager to demonstrate his importance to the team once he regains full fitness.

A well-placed source told TEAMtalk: “Martin is happy. He has been frustrated that injuries have stopped him from being more involved, but he is as committed as ever to Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s willingness to commit to Odegaard will also fly in the face of comments recently aired by two pundits, who have suggested the 67-times capped Norway captain is done at Emirates Stadium…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal committed to Odegaard amid ‘puzzlement’ over exit claims

Discussing his future recently, pundits Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf floated the idea that Odegaard could be done at Arsenal.

“Odegaard might be leaving Arsenal,” Nicol began.

“If you’re Odegaard, the club captain and 18 months ago you were the guy. All of a sudden – and I know he’s had some injuries – but there are question marks over whether he actually starts because of Eze.

“And maybe because of the way he’s been playing, someone else might get ahead of him as well. So if you’re Martin Odegaard, do you stick around? I don’t think you do.”

Leboeuf added: “I agree, I agree. I’ve always liked Martin Odegaard and the way he plays because he’s very elegant, but he’s not influential anymore.

“He’s there to start the action, to distribute the ball horizontally. But with Eze right now, the moves are not the same; he’s more vertical, more influential, and he’s going to help [Viktor] Gyokeres too.

“So it will be a hard time for Odegaard and he will have to make a very good choice, a big choice, at the end of the season.”

However, TEAMtalk can emphatically dismiss those claims, and those close to the situation insist that talk of an exit has been overstated and that discussions about strengthening his long-term future at the club are expected once the season settles.

With Arteta continuing to build his side around leadership and technical quality in midfield, Odegaard remains viewed internally as a central figure in Arsenal’s plans moving forward.

Football London also recently claimed those at Arsenal had reacted with ‘puzzlement’ to suggestions they could allow Odegaard to leave this summer.

Gunners chase 6ft 3in striker; Arsenal make major Hincapie decision

Meanwhile, Arteta has urged Berta to bring a talented 6ft 3in Italian striker to north London, a report has claimed, and previous speculation has tipped the Gunners and Manchester United to make ‘monstrous offers’.

In case you missed it, we also recently exclusively broke the news that Arsenal have made a decision on Piero Hincapie’s future after a hugely impressive campaign at Emirates Stadium, and with Arteta making clear his intentions to Berta over the Bayer Leverkusen loanee.

In other news, Arsenal have reportedly ‘made an offer’ for a Brazilian right-back amid growing speculation that the little-seen Ben White will be allowed to leave this summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.