Rio Ferdinand believes Max Dowman’s stunning breakthrough at Arsenal could result in a leading Gunners star pursuing a shock exit this summer, as he could be left frustrated on the sidelines.

Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goal scorer when notching in a 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday at just 16 years and 73 days old.

The youngster, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, also supplied the cross that led to Arsenal’s first goal from Viktor Gyokeres, so it’s fair to say he completely changed the game after being substituted on by Mikel Arteta.

However, ex-Manchester United star turned pundit Ferdinand believes Dowman’s rise could have ramifications for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who is already being linked with potential moves away from the Emirates.

“You know, Odegaard might not get a game now,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. “Seriously, your captain might be gone. You’ve got Dowman who can play his position, Eze can play his position. Saka can play his position and go in there and go central. It’s mad.

“Saka will have a bigger season next year than he does this year trust me, stats-wise and data-wise. This year he’s been down.”

When questioned on how Arteta could use Dowman to help Arsenal’s title push, Ferdinand added: “Just continue what he’s been doing this week. Dipping him in, just keep giving him 15 or 20 minutes. Just keep putting him in because there’s no substitute for that confidence and what that can do as an injection of energy into your team.”

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Odegaard will fight to prove his worth at Arsenal – sources

Odegaard has suffered with injuries this term, and is currently sidelined with a knee issue, but has still made 27 appearances across all competitions, notching one goal and seven assists in the process.

While the 27-year-old’s future has been the subject of speculation of late, amid links with former club Real Madrid, it is our understanding that Arsenal have no intention of letting their skipper go anywhere this summer.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed in an update earlier this month that Odegaard is ‘happy’ in north London and determined to prove he remains a key figure at the club.

In fact, contrary to Ferdinand’s suggestions, sources indicate that the playmaker intends to commit his future by signing a new contract with the Gunners.

It’s true that there is interest in Odegaard, though despite links with Real Madrid it is understood that Juventus and Inter Milan are the most concrete suitors.

But everything points to Odegaard staying with Arsenal for the foreseeable future, and having both him and Dowman to call upon certainly isn’t a negative for Arteta.

As for Dowman, he is undoubtedly a hugely exciting prospect, and was vital to Arsenal’s win over Everton, but the reality is he has a way to go before he will consistently start.

Arteta has made no secret of the fact that he has big plans for the teenager, though. “You have to see him train every single day, he does it against these defenders who are in my opinion the best in the world,” the manager said post-match on Saturday.

“[The goal] was a moment for him, probably because he doesn’t seem to be phased by the occasion, the opponent or the game.”

Latest Arsenal news: Squad ‘overhaul’ / Bundesliga star wanted

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Arsenal are preparing for a “controlled overhaul” of their squad this summer, with a series of big-name signings planned to bolster them further.

Players from Newcastle and Atletico Madrid figure highly on their shortlist, while the Gunners are willing to sanction departures, but only on their terms, with three potential departees named.

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, even though they already have some formidable defensive options.

We provided an update last week, confirming Lukeba can be signed for €80million (£69m / $92m) due to an exit clause in his contract.

We understand Lukeba’s representatives have spoken with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea as they attempt to bring the player to the Premier League.

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