Arsenal have been warned that selling captain Martin Odegaard this summer would be a ‘dangerous’ move and have a detrimental impact on two Gunners stars in particular, amid interest from overseas clubs.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has suffered with injuries this term, and is currently sidelined with a knee issue, but has still made 27 appearances across all competitions, notching one goal and seven assists in the process.

Odegaard has been crucial to Arsenal’s rise under Mikel Arteta, and the head coach has always spoken very highly of him. But that hasn’t stopped rumours from circulating.

His former club, Real Madrid, have been linked with a move, while we understand that he does have genuine interest from Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

However, former Arsenal player Anders Limpar has said that it would be “dangerous” to sell Odegaard as both Rice and Zubimendi would suffer from his absence.

“It would be dangerous for Arsenal to sell Martin Odegaard,” Limpar told FruityKing, as cited by Football365.

“The other players rely on him so much. The way he shows for the ball and dictates games, who is he taking the pressure off?

“Declan Rice and that lets Declan Rice do his stuff. He takes the pressure off Martin Zubimendi too.

“Suddenly Odegaard, the playmaker, is out. So the players look to Declan Rice. He is an engine but he is not a player who will make 20 assists with his passing. Zubimendi is not that player either.

“They are the link players between defence and attack. Odegaard is the playmaker. He makes the other players better. He makes Zubimendi and Declan Rice better.

“It’s not fair what people say about Odegaard. To say that he’s been a bad player or we need to sell him, no, I don’t think so.”

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Arsenal expected to keep Odegaard despite exit rumours

Despite Limpar’s warnings, it is our understanding that he need not worry.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed in an update earlier this month that Odegaard is ‘happy’ in north London and determined to prove he remains a key figure at the club.

In fact, sources indicate that the playmaker intends to commit his future by signing a new contract with the Gunners.

It’s true that there is interest in Odegaard, but everything points to him staying with Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

The playmaker could still play a vital role in the run-in as Arsenal push for the Premier League title, as he is thought to be close to returning to full fitness.

He could potentially even be back for their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday.

Odegaard hasn’t been called up to the Norway squad for their upcoming friendlies, which will give him more time to recover.

But when it comes to his future beyond this season, we understand that it is highly unlikely that he’ll be on the move.

Latest Arsenal news: Alvarez scouting mission / Newcastle raid

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update yesterday that Arsenal’s scouts were in attendance to watch Julian Alvarez impress for Atletico Madrid against Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Gunners have shortlisted Alvarez as a key target for the summer, but must overcome competition from Barcelona and Chelsea to win the race.

In other news, Arsenal are interested in four Newcastle stars worth a combined £325million, with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon two of those on the shortlist.

Newcastle are highly unlikely to be in the next iteration of the Champions League, and that could leave them vulnerable to a blockbuster raid by the Gunners.

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