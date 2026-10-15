Arsenal have made tying Martin Odegaard down to a new contract a top priority, while TEAMtalk can confirm that new deals are also in the works for two more key players.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a good start to the season, scoring four goals in 10 appearances across all competitions as Arsenal look to compete on all fronts once again.

Mikel Arteta has repeatedly highlighted Odegaard’s importance to his squad, and as we have already revealed, contract discussions with the playmaker have been ongoing for much of the year.

Football Insider have now backed up our reporting, saying that Arsenal view tying down Odegaard as their next top priority after extending Arteta’s stay at the Emirates until 2030.

Arsenal are said to be ‘pushing’ for a new Odegaard contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2028.

The report adds that ‘no bumps in the road’ are expected, and everything points towards Odegaard putting pen to paper on fresh terms soon.

But talks are also well underway with two other key stars…

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Arsenal expect to agree three new contracts soon

TEAMtalk revealed in an update earlier this week that Arsenal are hopeful of finalising new contracts for Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber during the November international break.

We understand the Gunners are keen to secure the futures of all three key members of Arteta’s squad.

Talks are believed to be progressing with the trio and new deals are on track to be finalised next month – but at least before the January window opens.

Rice and Timber’s contracts both expire in 2028, like Odegaard. Arsenal clearly want to tie down the trio before they could be put in a position where they may have to listen to offers for them.

Rice has established himself as one of Europe’s best midfielders since joining Arsenal, and played a leading role in his team lifting the Premier League title last term.

Timber, meanwhile, has become one of the Premier League’s standout right-backs.

His progress has been particularly impressive given the difficult start to his Arsenal career, with a serious injury ruling him out for almost his entire debut campaign.

Since returning to fitness, Timber has demonstrated his quality, versatility and tactical intelligence, becoming an increasingly important part of Arteta’s defensive plans.

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