Real Madrid are interested in signing an Arsenal player who has fallen out with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and did not start against Leeds United, according to a speculative report in the Spanish media.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dropped Martin Odegaard from the starting line-up for the Champions League game against Kairat Almaty at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Norway international attacking midfielder did not start for Arsenal against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday either.

According to Fichajes, the ‘relationship’ with Arteta and Odegaard has ‘reached a point of no return’.

The complete breakdown could lead to the departure of the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

The ‘internal conflict’ is said to have sparked interest in Odegaard from his former club Madrid, who are considering ‘a blockbuster return’ for him, with Bayern Munich also monitoring the situation of the 27-year-old.

The reasons for the ‘rift’ between Arteta and Odegaard are said to be ‘differences in dressing room management, the player’s role within the team, and certain tactical decisions’.

Arsenal will demand at least €80million (£69.2m, $94.8m) for Odegaard, and while Madrid, who appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their manager earlier this month following the departure of Xabi Alonso, are interested in bringing the playmaker back to Estadio Bernabeu, Los Blancos will first need to assess how he will fit from a footballing perspective as well as financially.

Real Madrid UNLIKELY to re-sign Martin Odegaard

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable media outlets, so we need to be very cautious about this report.

Until and unless other reliable sources report that the relationship between Odegaard and Arteta has completely broken down, we need to treat this for what it is – a mere rumour.

However, there is no smoke without fire, and Arteta’s comments ahead of the match against Leeds did suggest that there is a fundamental difference between how he wants Arsenal to play and how Odegaard sees himself in his role at the north London outfit.

When asked about Odegaard dropping into deeper roles, Arteta said, as quoted on Arsenal’s official website: “It’s a bit of his nature, and my nature is to go to the opposite side.

“But we need to respect as well the qualities and the talent of players, and within that, they need to feel the freedom in attack, especially to do what they believe is best.”

While Odegaard could leave Arsenal at the end of the season, it is hard to see him back at Real Madrid.

Madrid have moved on from Odegaard and have no need for him in the team, especially with Nico Paz returning to Los Blancos.

It has been widely reported by reliable sources, including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, that Real Madrid will exercise the buy-back clause in Nico Paz’s contract at Como at the end of the season.

Los Blancos also have Arda Guler to provide creativity in midfield, so it is hard to envisage the Spanish and European giants splashing the cash to bring Odegaard back to Estadio Bernabeu.

