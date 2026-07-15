Arsenal have no intention of changing Martin Odegaard’s role or long-term importance to the club this summer, regardless of whether they complete deals for Bruno Guimaraes, Ayyoub Bouaddi or another central midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners remain active in the market for midfield reinforcements, with Newcastle United star Guimaraes continuing to feature prominently on their shortlist.

Highly-rated Lille teenager Bouaddi is also admired as Andrea Berta continues planning for both the present and the future.

However, sources have made it clear to us that none of those pursuits should be viewed as a reflection on Odegaard’s standing inside the club.

Mikel Arteta remains a huge admirer of his captain and believes the Norwegian will continue to be one of the central pillars of Arsenal’s project for years to come.

Odegaard once again demonstrated his importance during the closing stages of last season, producing a series of influential performances as Arsenal finished the campaign strongly and reinforced Arteta’s belief that the Norwegian international remains one of the Premier League’s elite creative midfielders.

We understand that Arsenal’s recruitment drive is focused on increasing quality and depth rather than replacing any of their established leaders.

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Arsenal planning new contract for Odegaard

Even if Guimaraes arrives, or another central midfielder is added before the window closes, Odegaard’s place in Arteta’s plans remains completely secure.

The former Real Madrid man, who is still only 27 and widely viewed inside the club as entering the prime years of his career, has two years remaining on his current contract. Arsenal are determined to secure his long-term future and want to extend that deal well into the next decade.

TEAMtalk can reveal sporting director Andrea Berta has already held exploratory discussions with Odegaard’s representatives over a new long-term agreement.

Those conversations are understood to have been positive from both sides.

Sources indicate Odegaard is extremely happy in north London and has made it clear he wants to continue his journey with Arsenal rather than seek another move elsewhere in Europe.

The Norway international is said to be fully invested in Arteta’s project and believes the club are capable of winning the biggest honours over the coming seasons.

TEAMtalk understands Odegaard also has no desire to give up the captain’s armband.

The playmaker has embraced the leadership role since taking over as skipper and remains determined to lead Arsenal to major silverware after helping transform the club into consistent title challengers.

Internally, Arsenal view him as one of the defining figures of the current era alongside Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

With contract talks progressing positively and Arteta continuing to build his squad around quality rather than replacing key figures, Arsenal remain fully committed to Odegaard as both their creative heartbeat and captain for the foreseeable future.

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