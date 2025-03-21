Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to sign ‘the best player in the world’

Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard has named his dream signing for the Gunners, while also giving his verdict on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Gunners are having a wonderful season and could still win two major trophies, although that is not going to be easy. While Arsenal need Liverpool to suffer a late and dramatic collapse to stand a chance of overhauling the 12-point gap and winning the Premier League title, the north London club have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid.

It is one of Madrid’s top stars that Arsenal star Odegaard would love to sign for his club.

Odegaard played with Vinicius Junior at Madrid, and the Norwegian ace believes that the Brazil international forward is the best player in the world at the moment.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and given 11 assists in 39 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Vinicius Junior scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 40 appearances for Madrid last season, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won LaLiga and the Champions League.

TV2Sport asked Odegaard: “If you could sign any player for Arsenal, who would you take?”

The former Madrid star replied: “Now I just said that Vinicius is the best in the world so it’s natural to take him.”

Odegaard himself has been in decent form for Arsenal this season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 32 matches in all competitions.

The 26-year-old failed to make an impact during his time at Madrid, but he has flourished at Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard gives verdict on Alexander Isak

Odegaard has also shared his opinion on Isak, who TEAMtalk understands is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s top target in the summer transfer window.

Isak has been on fire for Newcastle this season, scoring 23 goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances.

Newcastle have won the Carabao Cup already this campaign and could also finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

When asked to name the better striker between Isak and Manchester City star Erling Haaland, Odegaard told Fotboll Skanalen: “Both are good in and around the box and score a lot of goals.

“They are a little different in their style of play, but both are dangerous goal scorers,” he said, before then standing up for the Manchester City man, his international teammate.

“I have been lucky enough to play with both of them and found it enjoyable. If you look at what Erling has done and the records, he sets all the time, it speaks for itself.

“But it is clear that Isak has had a very good season and is a fantastic player.”

Latest Arsenal news: Luis Diaz swoop, Jonathan David interest

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal are interested in a summer swoop for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Liverpool are open to selling Diaz at the end of the season, and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the Colombia international winger’s situation.

However, Diaz is not at the top of the list for Arsenal, with Barcelona showing keen interest in the Liverpool star.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal are interested in a summer move for Jonathan David.

David is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season and is available on a free transfer.

However, a lot of other clubs are also interested in securing the services of the Canada international striker on a free transfer, including Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported: “Williams is still very high on the list at Bayern, but Max Eberl, head of sport, has to sell players first,

They want to sell Kingsley Coman (linked to Tottenham, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia). If they can manage this, they could take the money and use it to help sign Williams.

“Serge Gnabry is also on the for-sale list, but no club is interested at the moment. So, Bayern have to wait and see if they can make a sale for Coman.”

