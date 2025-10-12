Real Madrid ‘regret’ €60m Arsenal deal as journalist reveals ‘huge mistake’ amid ‘mad’ Mikel Arteta call

Real Madrid have been told that they should have signed Martin Zubimendi before he joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, as the Spain international star shines on the international stage and also gives his verdict on life at the Gunners.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder had a release clause of €60million (£52.2m, $69.7m) in his contract at La Real, but the Gunners decided to pay £60m (€69m, $80.1m) for him to get a favourable structural deal, having identified him as a top target as early as January 2025.

Liverpool were close to a deal for Zubimendi in the summer of 2025, but the midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay at Sociedad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Real Madrid were also keeping tabs on Zubimendi, with ESPN reporting on June 4 that the Spanish and European giants were among the ‘options’ for the 26-year-old.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, reported that Zubimendi was one of the players that manager Xabi Alonso asked Real Madrid to sign, but president Florentino Perez felt that there was no need for another midfielder of his ilk in the squad.

Zubimendi has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, with the Arsenal ace also starring for Spain.

In Spain’s 2-0 win against Georgia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Saturday, Zubimendi won 100% of his duels and completed 100% of his long balls, as the Arsenal star generated Spain’s counter-attacks and stopped Georgia from playing their game.

Journalist Julio Pulido told Cadena SER after the game: “If they (Real Madrid) see the national team’s recent matches and Zubimendi’s level of performance, they might regret having decided not to invest in him for Real Madrid.

“I think that piece in Xabi Alonso’s Madrid would be fundamental today.”

Journalist Antonio Romero added: “It’s a huge mistake that Real Madrid didn’t sign Zubimendi for €60million (£52.2m, $69.7m) after spending €120million (£104.4m, $139.5m) on Camavinga and Tchouameni.”

Zubimendi has made nine appearances for Arsenal so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Does Martin Zubimendi have any Real Madrid regrets?

Despite not signing Zubimendi in the summer of 2025, Madrid are doing well under Alonso and are well-stocked in midfield.

Los Blancos are two points clear of second-placed and defending champions Barcelona at the top of LaLiga table and have also won both their Champions League games this season.

Tchouameni has established himself as a key figure in the Madrid midfield, with Camavinga also set to play a big role after recovering from injuries.

While Zubimendi would have been a good signing for Madrid, the fact of the matter is that there was no immediate need for Los Blancos to sign him.

It also seems that Zubimendi was always going to join Arsenal after Gunners manager Mikel Arteta convinced him to make the switch.

Zubimendi told The Guardian on October 10: “I had watched Arsenal and I liked everything I saw, in terms of passion, youth, the feeling you got watching them.

“And when Mikel Arteta called me … Well, if you’ve ever spoken to him you’ll know that he can be very convincing.

“He’s mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail.

“He’s very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me.”

