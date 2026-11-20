Fabrizio Romano has reported whether or not Arsenal would be willing to sell Martin Zubimendi to Chelsea, whose manager, Xabi Alonso is a big fan of the midfielder.

On November 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Zubimendi has not made a single start in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season.

Sources have told us that Chelsea are among the clubs that are keen on a potential deal for Zubimendi in the middle of the season.

We understand that Arsenal are also willing to let the Spain international midfielder leave in January.

Transfer guru Romano subsequently reported that Chelsea boss Alonso is a big fan of Zubimendi and would love to work with his Spanish compatriot.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on November 12: “When we talk about Zubimendi, we should always remind that there is a manager who loves Zubimendi, and that manager is Xabi Alonso.

“Xabi Alonso, imagine when he was in conversations to become the Bayern manager and then he decided to reject.

“I am talking about Bayer Leverkusen times. Bayern wanted Xabi Alonso as new coach, then he rejected because he wanted to go to Real Madrid at the time.

“But when he met with Bayern, at the time, he told them, if I am coming, I want Martin Zubimendi.

“So, he’s a player he loves. One day Xabi Alonso would love to work with Martin Zubimendi, but at the moment, again, that’s it.

“And also, seeing Arsenal selling to Chelsea obviously that would take very big money and also Chelsea, I will keep in mind the name of Alex Scott when we talk about midfielders.”

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Arsenal stance on selling Martin Zubimendi to Chelsea

Romano has now said that he does not think that Arsenal will sell Zubimendi to Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I keep telling you – Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Zubimendi.

“I can guarantee that.

“He’s a big, big fan of Zubimendi, but it doesn’t mean that Chelsea are negotiating for Zubimendi.

“It doesn’t mean that Chelsea are working to sign Zubimendi.

“Chelsea have Alex Scott very high on their list and also at the moment, Zubimendi Chelsea is something that would depend on Arsenal as well, and I am not sure Arsenal are open to selling the player to direct London competitors like Chelsea.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there, but at the moment, Zubimendi already said in public he’s not desperate to leave Arsenal, he’s ready to fight till the end of the season for Mikel Arteta.

“So, let’s see what happened, but at the moment, on Atletico Madrid, I cannot guarantee anything at all.”

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